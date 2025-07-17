TIME magazine dedicated its cover to Ukrainian children illegally taken to Russia

$41.810.01
48.520.28
ukenru
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy Sobolev
02:31 PM • 67825 views
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy Sobolev
02:29 PM • 59439 views
New positions - old faces: which ministers kept their portfolios, and which changed chairs
01:18 PM • 56940 views
Verkhovna Rada appointed Shmyhal as the new Minister of Defense
July 17, 12:10 PM • 80432 views
Will he go to the National Security and Defense Council? Umierov's position will be chosen on Friday - sources
July 17, 10:24 AM • 78587 views
Zelenskyy appointed Stefanishyna as Commissioner for Cooperation with the USA
July 17, 08:49 AM • 90403 views
Rada appointed Svyrydenko as the new Prime Minister
July 17, 04:00 AM • 417515 views
11th anniversary of the MH17 disaster: what is known about the Russian terrorist attack
July 16, 06:08 PM • 168815 views
The Verkhovna Rada explained what will happen to the Ministry of Unity
July 16, 05:16 PM • 166677 views
Shmyhal to become Minister of Defense, and Smetanin to head “Ukroboronprom” - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
July 16, 02:51 PM • 118886 views
"This is inadequate": Ukrainians outraged by state funding for MP Kuzminykh, suspected of bribery
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
0m/s
75%
746mm
Popular news
Shooting at a training ground in Chernihiv region: cadet shot two instructors, he was detainedJuly 17, 09:17 AM • 109190 views
Svyrydenko commented on the procedure for appointing a new head of the BEBJuly 17, 09:33 AM • 75865 views
Rada "updated" the Cabinet: who "moved" where?July 17, 12:17 PM • 37398 views
Deadlock: the pharmaceutical market has been waiting for new marketing rules for five monthsJuly 17, 12:17 PM • 100280 views
July is Ice Cream Month: TOP dessert recipes that are easy to make at home01:10 PM • 86426 views
Publications
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy Sobolev02:31 PM • 67819 views
July is Ice Cream Month: TOP dessert recipes that are easy to make at home01:10 PM • 87051 views
Deadlock: the pharmaceutical market has been waiting for new marketing rules for five monthsJuly 17, 12:17 PM • 100905 views
Modernized, but blocked: why the helicopter for the Air Force is still not in serviceJuly 17, 05:55 AM • 293750 views
11th anniversary of the MH17 disaster: what is known about the Russian terrorist attackJuly 17, 04:00 AM • 417510 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denis Shmyhal
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Lviv
Hungary
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concert05:00 PM • 14549 views
Queen Camilla celebrates 78th birthday: William and Kate congratulate Prince of Wales's stepmother01:55 PM • 31268 views
"I guess I'm done with this": Jennifer Lopez no longer believes in marriage after four divorcesJuly 17, 07:35 AM • 152457 views
Krypto, the pet dog of the hero "Superman", inspires many film viewers to get their own superdogJuly 16, 09:55 AM • 218032 views
"Nosferatu" stars return: Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Lily-Rose Depp may reunite in new filmJuly 16, 07:38 AM • 233673 views
Actual
The Times
MIM-104 Patriot
Unmanned aerial vehicle
9K720 Iskander
Forbes

TIME magazine dedicated its cover to Ukrainian children illegally taken to Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2014 views

TIME magazine dedicated its cover to Ukrainian children illegally taken to Russia, highlighting fears about their return. President Zelenskyy called on partners to help bring back thousands of abducted children.

TIME magazine dedicated its cover to Ukrainian children illegally taken to Russia

The latest cover of TIME magazine is dedicated to Ukrainian children illegally taken to Russia. The publication emphasizes that fears are growing that some of them may never return home, writes UNN with reference to Time's post on X.

Latest TIME cover: Over the past few months, the fate of abducted Ukrainian children has been pushed to the fringes of the peace process, intensifying fears across the country that they may never return home 

- the post says.

Addition

During a press conference in Rome, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on partners to help return thousands of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

WarNews of the World
Time (magazine)
Rome
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9