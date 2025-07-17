TIME magazine dedicated its cover to Ukrainian children illegally taken to Russia

The latest cover of TIME magazine is dedicated to Ukrainian children illegally taken to Russia. The publication emphasizes that fears are growing that some of them may never return home, writes UNN with reference to Time's post on X.

Latest TIME cover: Over the past few months, the fate of abducted Ukrainian children has been pushed to the fringes of the peace process, intensifying fears across the country that they may never return home - the post says.

Addition

During a press conference in Rome, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on partners to help return thousands of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia.