Social network X spreads fake news allegedly from the New York Post to discredit Zelensky - CPJ

Social network X spreads fake news allegedly from the New York Post to discredit Zelensky - CPJ

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21600 views

A fake video on behalf of the New York Post about USAID's payment of $4 million to Time magazine is circulated on social network X. The Center for Countering Disinformation denies information about bribery for Zelenskyy's recognition as “Person of the Year.

A fake video with information aimed at discrediting President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is being shared on social media on behalf of the American edition of the New York Post. It is said that the President of Ukraine is allegedly offered to be named “Person of the Year” for money.

This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation, UNN writes.

A fake video is circulating on behalf of the New York Post claiming that USAID allegedly paid $4 million to Time magazine to name Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy “Person of the Year”

- the message says. 

This information is not true, and the video is not available on the official resources of the New York Post. The AntAC reminds that such fakes are created to discredit Zelenskyy in the international arena and urges to trust only verified sources of information.

Recall

Earlier, the AntAC reported that false reports about the possibility of receiving financial assistance for the population by submitting an application on the website of the Government Contact Center were being spread online.

This information is untrue, and the true information about benefits and assistance to the population is available on the resources of the Ministry of Social Policy and on the Public Services Portal. 

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Contact us about advertising