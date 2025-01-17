ukenru
Ministry of Energy reacted to reports of Zaporizhzhiaoblenergo's order iPhone 16 Pro Max

Ministry of Energy reacted to reports of Zaporizhzhiaoblenergo's order iPhone 16 Pro Max

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34743 views

The Minister of Energy responds to reports that Zaporizhzhiaoblenergo purchased an iPhone 16 Pro Max for UAH 68.5 thousand. “Epicenter K denies the purchase, and the Ministry promises to investigate the situation.

Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko reacted to reports of Zaporizhzhiaoblenergo's order 256GB iPhone 16 Pro Max, which costs UAH 68,499, saying that the ministry will deal with the situation, reports UNN.

Details

The ProZorro electronic procurement system has published tender from Zaporizhzhiaoblenergo public joint-stock company for the purchase of an APPLE iPhone 16 Pro Max 256GB Natural Titanium. Its price is UAH 68,499. ProZorro indicates that there is already a winner of the tender - Epicenter K LLC - and that the contract was signed on January 13. The mobile phone should be delivered to the company by the end of March.

However, Zaporizhzhiaoblenergo PJSC in its telegram channel statedthat Epicenter K LLC denies the fact that Zaporizhzhiaoblenergo PJSC purchased an Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max mobile phone.

Halushchenko commented on the scandal during an hour of questions to the government in parliament.

We will definitely look into it, it sounds a little bit wild to me that they are buying iPhones. But if this is confirmed, of course, appropriate decisions will be made

- Galushchenko said.

“Naftogaz of Ukraine will spend up to UAH 4.5 million to find a new CEO23.12.24, 21:25 • 34972 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

EconomyPolitics
naftogazNaftogaz
herman-halushchenkoHerman Galushchenko
ukraineUkraine
apple-incApple Inc.

