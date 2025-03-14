Canada increases contributions to Ukraine Energy Support Fund to over EUR 40 million: what the money will be used for
Kyiv • UNN
Canada has increased its contribution to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund to EUR 40.1 million. The funds will be used to restore energy facilities and support critical infrastructure.
The Canadian government has contributed another 33.4 million euros to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund. Thus, the country's total contribution to the Fund has increased to 40.1 million euros. This is reported by the press service of the Ministry of Energy, writes UNN.
Details
It is noted that Canada has also declared a future contribution of EUR 6.7 million (CAD 10 million).
We thank Canada for its continued support of the Ukrainian energy sector, which has been provided since the first days of the full-scale Russian invasion. Contributions to the Energy Support Fund are used to purchase equipment needed to restore energy facilities after enemy attacks and to support the stable operation of Ukraine's energy system
The agency noted that part of the funds from this contribution will be used to support the energy supply of critical social infrastructure in the health sector through the development of solar generation systems.
"Canada's increased contribution demonstrates our unwavering support for Ukraine's energy sector in these challenging times. This assistance will help replenish critical energy company reserves and ensure the stable operation of the industry. This is a strong signal of international solidarity in favor of the Fund, which has already demonstrated its effectiveness in addressing Ukraine's urgent needs," said Ahmed Hussen, Canada's Minister of International Development, in turn.
Recall
The Australian government has additionally allocated EUR 6 million to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund. The country's total contribution to the Fund now amounts to approximately EUR 18 million.
