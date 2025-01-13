Rada registers resolution to dismiss Energy Minister Halushchenko

The Verkhovna Rada has registered a resolution to dismiss Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko, UNN reports, citing the official website of the Verkhovna Rada.

The resolution was registered today, on January 13, and has the number 12403. The resolution was sponsored by a number of MPs.

Recall

In April, the Cabinet of Ministers approved a draft lawthat provides for a decision on the location, design and construction of power units 3 and 4 of the Khmelnytsky Nuclear Power Plant.

In June, the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Energy and Housing and Communal Services recommended that the parliament adopt in the first reading a draft law on the completion of Khmelnytsky NPP units 3 and 4.