Is Halushchenko's dismissal being launched in the Rada? What is the reason and what does the Ministry say

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 14771 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 138674 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 122625 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 130651 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 131241 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 166075 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 109816 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 160136 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104327 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113901 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Macron urged Europe to abandon "happy vassalization" towards the US

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 73211 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 124495 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 122961 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 67961 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 82451 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 138674 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 166075 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 160136 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 188105 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 177440 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 122961 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 124495 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 141046 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 132838 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 150223 views
Is Halushchenko's dismissal being launched in the Rada? What is the reason and what does the Ministry say

Is Halushchenko's dismissal being launched in the Rada? What is the reason and what does the Ministry say

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25322 views

MPs from the Voice party are preparing a resolution to dismiss Herman Halushchenko over systemic corruption and a conflict with Inna Sovsun. The minister accused the MP of “mudslinging” the energy sector because of her statements about the Khmelnytsky NPP.

MPs from the Voice faction, joined by MPs from other factions, plan to register a resolution to dismiss Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko from the post of Minister of Energy due to systemic corruption in the ministry, as well as the conflict with MP Inna Sovsun, which occurred today, January 10, during an hour of questions to the government in parliament. This was reported by UNN with reference to MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak.

"The Parliament officially launches the dismissal procedure for Minister Galushchenko. My colleague and member of the Energy Committee, Inna Sovsun, together with MPs from different factions, is launching the registration of the resolution on the dismissal of the Energy Minister," Zheleznyak said.

The MP named the reasons for demanding the minister's dismissal:

systemic corruption in the energy sector;

Ignoring calls at parliamentary and committee/task force meetings;

attempts to push through a corrupt scheme of "big nuclear construction";

failure to protect part of the energy infrastructure;

absolute loss of any reputation among partners;

outright lies and manipulations;

absolutely unacceptable behavior of the Minister today during the hour of questions to the government.

"Our faction will do everything to ensure that the next session of the Parliament also begins with the report of Minister Halushchenko on corruption in the Ministry, in accordance with the decision of the Parliament, which he has been ignoring for several months," Zheleznyak added.

Sovsun said that today in the Rada, during an hour of questions to the government, Prime Minister Shmyhal said that the completion of the Khmelnytsky NPP had been agreed with the Americans, to which she said that "we, as members of the Energy Committee, received a message from the European Commission delegation and the US Embassy in Ukraine, who are concerned that information is appearing in the public space that they allegedly officially support the completion of the KhNPP. In fact, there is no support from our partners, and they would like to avoid such manipulations in the future.

"Galushchenko took the floor, called the European Commission representatives 'middle-class clerks' and said: "Inna, I am very sorry that you are running around embassies and throwing mud at our energy sector and our state," said Sovsun.

The Ministry of Energy responded to the MPs' accusations, emphasizing that "the media distorted the content of the Energy Minister's report, and the transcript of the Verkhovna Rada meeting clearly states that the Minister's statement does not refer to the words of the EU Ambassador to Ukraine.

"Unfortunately, the issue of the construction of Khmelnytsky NPP units has become the subject of manipulation, including by some opposition MPs and experts. In particular, the private correspondence of mid-level diplomats not authorized to express the official position of the EU or its member states was used in the relevant public discussions. It was this correspondence that the Minister referred to in his report. At the same time, the head of the EU Delegation, Katarina Mathernova, provided appropriate explanations, as Minister Herman Halushchenko noted during the meeting," the ministry said.

During today's meeting of the Verkhovna Rada, Inna Sovsun addressed Denys Shmyhal with the following question: "In your answer about the third and fourth units of the KhNPP, you said that this was agreed with the Americans, with Westinghouse, I want to tell you that we, as members of the committee, have received messages from representatives of the European Commission delegation and from representatives of the American embassy, who are concerned that information appears in the public space that both support this project. In fact, there is no such support. They would like to avoid such manipulations in the future.

Shmyhal replied that "Westinghouse is currently supplying nuclear fuel to Ukraine, and all of our units are not using Russian nuclear fuel today. Just before the full-scale invasion, a year and a half before, we switched all our nuclear units to American-made fuel. Accordingly, the Ministry of Energy is working with Westinghouse.

After that, Shmyhal passed the floor to Herman Galushchenko, who responded: "In fact, this is exactly the case, and if we are talking about the third and fourth units, there is a provision in the text of the law that says that these units will run on American fuel. But as for the position of the mid-level clerks of the European Commission, Inna, I am very sorry that you are running around embassies and slandering our energy sector and our country.

"The issue is that there is no unified approach to the development of nuclear energy in the EU, and everyone knows it. Because there are countries that have abandoned nuclear power, such as Germany, and there are countries like France, where nuclear power accounts for more than 70 percent of production. Therefore, there cannot be a single EU position on the development of nuclear energy, and in particular, the construction of our units. And this was announced accordingly by the EU representative in Ukraine, Katarina Mathernova, who said that the EU does not comment on the issue of completion of the units, because it is not an issue..." Galushchenko said.

Recall

In April, the Cabinet of Ministers approved a draft lawthat provides for a decision on the siting, design, and construction of power units 3 and 4 of the Khmelnytsky Nuclear Power Plant.

In June, the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Energy and Housing and Communal Services recommended that the parliament adopt in the first reading a draft law on the completion of Khmelnytsky NPP units 3 and 4.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
european-commissionEuropean Commission
ministerstvo-enerhetyky-ukrainaMinistry of Energy of Ukraine
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
herman-halushchenkoHerman Galushchenko
ukraineUkraine

