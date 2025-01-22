Russia attacks an enterprise in Sumy region: there are victims

In the evening of January 21, the Russian army attacked the village of Nedryhailiv in Romny district, two people were wounded. This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration in its Telegram channel, according to UNN.

Tonight, on January 21, 2025, the enemy attacked the village of Nedryhailiv in the Romny district using a UAV. The production building of the enterprise was damaged, two people were injured - the post says.

It is noted that rescuers are working on the ground, and the victims are being provided with medical care.

Also, after 9 p.m., the occupiers hit a residential sector in Sumy with a drone. Private residential buildings were damaged. Preliminary, there were no casualties.

Recall

On the evening of January 21, Russian troops attacked Mykolaiv with seven attack drones. As a result of the attack, buildings were damaged, and the first explosions were heard at 22:41.