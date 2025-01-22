Italian Defense Minister: There is no simple and immediate solution to Russia's war against Ukraine

There is no easy solution to Russia's war against Ukraine. Therefore, it is necessary to continue to provide assistance to Kyiv in order to create the necessary conditions for a ceasefire. This was stated by Italian Defense Minister Guido Crozetto during a hearing in the Senate on the extension of military assistance to Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to ANSA.

Details

It is noted that during the Senate hearings on the extension of military aid to Ukraine , Italian Defense Minister Guido Crozetto emphasized that it is necessary to continue to support Ukraine in order to create conditions for a ceasefire.

No simple or immediate solution has emerged. There has been a significant increase in the number of Russian attacks that indiscriminately target military and civilian targets in Ukraine - the politician said.

According to him, the Italian government is thinking about "continuing to support Ukraine in order to finally create the conditions for a ceasefire and open the necessary diplomatic discussion to achieve a lasting peace.

Recall

The President of Ukraine met with Guido Crozetto to discuss strengthening military cooperation between the two countries. They discussed weapons production, military training, and security guarantees for Ukraine.