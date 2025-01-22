SEC launches 'cryptocurrency task force' under Trump administration: details

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 107561 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 105692 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 113690 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 116022 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 139904 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 105392 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 141396 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103944 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113565 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117052 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 97007 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 122319 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 73621 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 87393 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 67848 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 107561 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 139904 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 141396 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 171977 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 161523 views
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 67848 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 87393 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 122319 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

February 28, 09:03 AM • 124568 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 142545 views
SEC launches 'cryptocurrency task force' under Trump administration: details

SEC launches 'cryptocurrency task force' under Trump administration: details

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 104125 views

The SEC, under Trump's leadership, is forming a cryptocurrency working group to develop a clear regulatory framework. The initiative is aimed at ensuring transparency of the $3.7 trillion cryptocurrency market.

Donald Trump's Securities and Exchange Commission is creating a “cryptocurrency task force” to “develop a comprehensive and clear regulatory framework for crypto assets.” This is reported by CNBC, according to UNN.

Details

According to CNBC , on Tuesday, January 21 , the Donald Trump administration announced the first real step towards reducing regulation for the cryptocurrency industry by introducing an initiative to create a common regulatory framework for digital assets.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has announced that Acting Chairman Mark Ueda has launched a “cryptocurrency task force” that will focus on providing transparency for the $3.7 trillion cryptocurrency market. The initiative will be led by SEC Commissioner Hester Pierce.

According to the SEC, the commission's task will be to develop a clear set of rules and resolve issues related to the registration of coins.

We look forward to working hand-in-hand with the public to create a regulatory environment that protects investors, fosters capital formation, promotes market integrity and supports innovation

- Pierce said.

Following this announcement, the bitcoin rate rose by about 2.4% to over $106 thousand.

It is noted that shortly before his inauguration, Trump emphasized his support for digital currencies by issuing his own meme coin called $TRUMP, while First Lady Melania Trump issued a meme coin called $Melania. Both tokens quickly rose in value before plummeting.

The White House's view of cryptocurrencies is sharply different from that of Joe Biden when he was president. Then-SEC Chairman Gary Gensler was considered an enemy of the industry

- CNBC reports .

The Cryptocurrency Working Group plans to organize public hearings and solicit opinions from various stakeholders, including investors, academics, and industry leaders. It also plans to collaborate with other federal agencies, such as the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), to unify regulations.

Recall

Donald Trump planned to create a cryptocurrency advisory council at the beginning of his presidency. The new body will have up to 20 members and will assist the government in formulating favorable policies for the crypto market.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

EconomyNews of the World
bitcoinBitcoin
donald-trumpDonald Trump
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
united-statesUnited States

