Galushchenko: Russia has carried out more than 30 massive attacks on energy sector in three years

Over the three years of its full-scale invasion, Russia has launched more than 30 massive complex strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, with total losses amounting to billions of dollars. This was announced by the Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Galushchenko, UNN reports.

Each massive attack on the energy sector involves one hundred, two hundred, and now three hundred different munitions flying simultaneously at power generation, substations, power lines, and gas infrastructure. In addition, targeted shelling of the energy sector does not stop every day. Russia commits crimes by attacking facilities critical to the operation of nuclear power plants and creating the threat of a nuclear disaster. The enemy has occupied 18 GW of generation facilities, including hydroelectric power plants, thermal power plants and the largest nuclear power plant in Europe - Zaporizhzhya NPP - Galushchenko said.

He also noted that hundreds of power engineers were killed or injured as a result of Russia's actions.

No other energy system in the world has ever faced such challenges. Yet, despite Russia's unbridled desire to destroy our infrastructure, the Ukrainian energy system remains intact and functioning, - the Minister emphasized.

