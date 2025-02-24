Galushchenko: Russia has carried out more than 30 massive attacks on energy sector in three years
Kyiv • UNN
Over the three years of war, Russia has carried out more than 30 massive attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure. 18 GW of generation facilities, including ZNPP, have been occupied, and the damage amounts to billions of dollars.
Over the three years of its full-scale invasion, Russia has launched more than 30 massive complex strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, with total losses amounting to billions of dollars. This was announced by the Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Galushchenko, UNN reports.
Each massive attack on the energy sector involves one hundred, two hundred, and now three hundred different munitions flying simultaneously at power generation, substations, power lines, and gas infrastructure. In addition, targeted shelling of the energy sector does not stop every day. Russia commits crimes by attacking facilities critical to the operation of nuclear power plants and creating the threat of a nuclear disaster. The enemy has occupied 18 GW of generation facilities, including hydroelectric power plants, thermal power plants and the largest nuclear power plant in Europe - Zaporizhzhya NPP
He also noted that hundreds of power engineers were killed or injured as a result of Russia's actions.
No other energy system in the world has ever faced such challenges. Yet, despite Russia's unbridled desire to destroy our infrastructure, the Ukrainian energy system remains intact and functioning,
The Russian military regularly attacks Ukrainian regions with various types of weapons - strike UAVs, missiles, KABs, and MLRS - using various types of weapons.
IAEA rotation at Zaporizhzhya NPP has not yet taken place due to Russian provocative actions - regulator17.02.25, 12:09 • 25234 views