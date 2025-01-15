Due to the massive attack of the Russian Federation, preventive electricity restrictions have been imposed in Ukraine

In connection with the massive attack by Russia, the transmission system operator has been applying preventive restrictions since the morning of January 15. This was announced by Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko, UNN reports.

The enemy does not stop terrorizing Ukrainians. In response to the massive attack, the transmission system operator is applying preventive restrictive measures, - the statement said.

He urged to follow the official announcements.

Meanwhile, Ukrenergo reported that due to a massive missile attack, emergency power outages were introduced in Kharkiv, Sumy, Poltava, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, and Kirovohrad regions

Recall

Russia carries out massive missile attack on the territory of Ukraine. The first explosions were recorded in Kharkiv at 06:08, the alarm was announced throughout the country, the enemy is using cruise and ballistic missiles.