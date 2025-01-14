Is Halushchenko's resignation planned? Zelensky discussed personnel issues with Shmyhal
Kyiv • UNN
President Zelenskyy meets with Prime Minister Shmyhal on personnel issues. The Rada registers a resolution to dismiss Energy Minister Galushchenko over corruption charges.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed personnel issues with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, UNN reports.
Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has just given a report. They discussed personnel issues
Addendum
MPs from the Golos faction, joined by MPs from other factions, planned to register a resolution to dismiss Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko from his post due to systemic corruption in the ministry and a conflict with MP Inna Sovsun, who had a conflict with the Golos faction on January 10 during an hour of questions to the government in parliament.
Subsequently, the Verkhovna Rada registered a resolution to dismiss Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko.