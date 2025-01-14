Is Halushchenko's resignation planned? Zelensky discussed personnel issues with Shmyhal

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed personnel issues with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, UNN reports.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has just given a report. They discussed personnel issues - Zelensky said.

Addendum

MPs from the Golos faction, joined by MPs from other factions, planned to register a resolution to dismiss Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko from his post due to systemic corruption in the ministry and a conflict with MP Inna Sovsun, who had a conflict with the Golos faction on January 10 during an hour of questions to the government in parliament.

Subsequently, the Verkhovna Rada registered a resolution to dismiss Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko.