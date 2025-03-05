Australia has contributed an additional 6 million euros to the Energy Support Fund for Ukraine: where the funds will go
Kyiv • UNN
The Australian government has allocated an additional 6 million euros to the Energy Support Fund for Ukraine. The country's total contribution to the Fund now amounts to approximately 18 million euros.
The Australian government has transferred 6 million euros to the Energy Support Fund for Ukraine. This was reported by Ukrenergo, writes UNN.
Details
Australia has contributed an additional 6 million euros to the Energy Support Fund for Ukraine. The funds from the Australian government will be allocated to key urgent needs of the Ukrainian energy sector.
We thank our Australian partners for supporting Ukraine and the energy sector during these difficult times. We continue to restore and rebuild the equipment damaged by the enemy and, thanks to the help of our partners, we are bringing light and heat back to the homes of millions of Ukrainian families.
As is known, Australia announced an additional contribution to the Energy Support Fund for Ukraine at the end of 2024. Thus, Australia's total contribution to the Fund amounted to about 18 million euros.
For reference
The Energy Support Fund for Ukraine was established in April 2022 at the joint initiative of Minister of Energy Herman Halushchenko and European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson at the Secretariat of the Energy Community.
Reminder
On February 25, the President of Ukraine reported on new aid packages from Britain, Norway, Spain, and other countries amounting to billions of dollars. In particular, this was promised to him by partners on February 24 at the Ukraine Support Summit. It was reported that partners are not only ready to continue support but also to increase it to achieve a just peace more quickly, which guarantees that aggression will not be repeated.
In addition, on 4 March, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese stated his readiness to consider participation in peacekeeping operations in Ukraine.