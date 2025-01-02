Minister: situation in the power system is stable today

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 72604 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 154638 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 131170 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 138541 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 136514 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 175651 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111504 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 167579 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104614 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 114000 views

Popular news
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 135261 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 134538 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 62947 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 103661 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 105863 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 154617 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 175638 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 167569 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 195147 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 184263 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 134538 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 135261 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 144268 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 135811 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 152889 views
Actual
Minister: situation in the power system is stable today

Minister: situation in the power system is stable today

 • 32337 views

The situation in Ukraine's power system remains stable thanks to repair work and planning of the production balance. Despite the new strikes, the recovery is taking place as quickly as possible.

The situation in Ukraine's power system is currently stable. This was announced by Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko during a telethon, UNN reports.

Details

Galushchenko explained how the energy system is now being stabilized.

"First of all, it is due to the restoration, repair work, and planning of the production balance in certain periods, so the situation is actually stable today. Even the new strikes that are constantly happening, we are trying to recover as soon as possible," Galushchenko said.

Addendum

The Ministry of Energy reported that 2024 was the most difficult year for the Ukrainian energy system since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. Russia carried out 13 massive attacks on energy infrastructure, using new tactics, ballistic missiles and cluster munitions. This reportedly resulted in the loss of about 10 GW of generating capacity.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarEconomy
herman-halushchenkoHerman Galushchenko
ukraineUkraine

