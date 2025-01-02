Minister: situation in the power system is stable today

The situation in Ukraine's power system is currently stable. This was announced by Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko during a telethon, UNN reports.

Details

Galushchenko explained how the energy system is now being stabilized.

"First of all, it is due to the restoration, repair work, and planning of the production balance in certain periods, so the situation is actually stable today. Even the new strikes that are constantly happening, we are trying to recover as soon as possible," Galushchenko said.

Addendum

The Ministry of Energy reported that 2024 was the most difficult year for the Ukrainian energy system since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. Russia carried out 13 massive attacks on energy infrastructure, using new tactics, ballistic missiles and cluster munitions. This reportedly resulted in the loss of about 10 GW of generating capacity.