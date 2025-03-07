The aggressor is attacking the energy infrastructure: facilities damaged in various regions - Halushchenko
Kyiv • UNN
Hostile rockets and drones have caused serious damage to Ukraine's energy and gas infrastructure. Rescuers and energy workers are working to restore electricity and gas supply in the affected regions.
Ukraine has once again come under attack from Russian missiles and drones, causing serious damage to energy and gas infrastructure. This was reported by the Minister of Energy of Ukraine, Herman Halushchenko, as reported by UNN.
Details
As a result of these shellings, the mentioned facilities were damaged in various regions of the country. Rescue workers and energy specialists are working on-site to eliminate the consequences, doing everything possible to restore electricity and gas supply.
According to Herman Halushchenko, the enemy is trying to harm ordinary civilians by choosing targets that provide heat and light to hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians. These attacks are aimed at creating stress and torment, attempting to leave the population without basic resources.
Due to the current danger, citizens are advised to stay in shelters and monitor official messages, as the situation on the energy front remains volatile.
Reminder
A massive attack by the terrorist state of Russia on Ukraine has been recorded.
