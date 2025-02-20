Russia has dealt a massive blow to Ukraine's gas infrastructure - Ministry of Energy

Russian troops carried out a massive missile and drone strike on Ukraine's gas infrastructure overnight, damaging production facilities and restoration work is underway to stabilize gas supplies, Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko said on Facebook on Thursday, UNN reports.

The enemy is once again massively attacking gas infrastructure. Last night, Russia once again carried out another massive missile and drone attack on gas infrastructure. In particular, the following production facilities were damaged - Galushchenko wrote.

According to him, as soon as the security situation allowed, the specialists started assessing the damage and restoration work.

The purpose of these criminal attacks is to stop the production of gas needed to meet the household needs of citizens and centralized heating. All necessary measures are currently being taken to eliminate the consequences of the attacks and stabilize gas supply - the minister said.

"While Russia continues to blatantly lie about not attacking civilian critical infrastructure, we are witnessing several missiles targeting Ukrainian gas production facilities. Such actions of the enemy only prove once again that Russia is trying to inflict pain on ordinary Ukrainians, to plunge them into the cold in the middle of winter. This is outright terrorism," Galushchenko emphasized.

Zelenskyy on Russia's attack on Odesa: after Riyadh and the lies of Russian representatives about no strikes on energy, such a strike took place