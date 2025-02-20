ukenru
09:54 AM • 38431 views

09:29 AM • 63514 views

09:20 AM • 103292 views

08:41 AM • 67769 views

06:23 AM • 115610 views

February 27, 10:22 PM • 100662 views

February 27, 05:54 PM • 112872 views

February 27, 01:35 PM • 116662 views

February 27, 01:15 PM • 152217 views

February 27, 11:16 AM • 115151 views

February 28, 01:43 AM • 65266 views
February 28, 02:05 AM • 108895 views
05:35 AM • 79437 views
05:48 AM • 44930 views
09:03 AM • 72377 views
09:20 AM • 103293 views
06:23 AM • 115611 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 152217 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 142971 views
February 27, 09:18 AM • 175370 views
09:59 AM • 32448 views
09:03 AM • 72312 views
February 26, 05:09 PM • 133871 views
February 26, 03:18 PM • 135749 views
February 26, 08:37 AM • 164070 views
Russia has dealt a massive blow to Ukraine's gas infrastructure - Ministry of Energy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 121083 views

At night, Russian troops carried out a massive missile and drone attack on Ukraine's gas infrastructure. Production facilities were damaged, and restoration work is underway to stabilize gas supplies.

Russian troops carried out a massive missile and drone strike on Ukraine's gas infrastructure overnight, damaging production facilities and restoration work is underway to stabilize gas supplies, Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko said on Facebook on Thursday, UNN reports.

The enemy is once again massively attacking gas infrastructure. Last night, Russia once again carried out another massive missile and drone attack on gas infrastructure. In particular, the following production facilities were damaged

- Galushchenko wrote.

According to him, as soon as the security situation allowed, the specialists started assessing the damage and restoration work.

The purpose of these criminal attacks is to stop the production of gas needed to meet the household needs of citizens and centralized heating. All necessary measures are currently being taken to eliminate the consequences of the attacks and stabilize gas supply

- the minister said.

"While Russia continues to blatantly lie about not attacking civilian critical infrastructure, we are witnessing several missiles targeting Ukrainian gas production facilities. Such actions of the enemy only prove once again that Russia is trying to inflict pain on ordinary Ukrainians, to plunge them into the cold in the middle of winter. This is outright terrorism," Galushchenko emphasized.

Zelenskyy on Russia's attack on Odesa: after Riyadh and the lies of Russian representatives about no strikes on energy, such a strike took place

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War Economy
Herman Galushchenko
Ukraine

