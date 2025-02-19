Zelenskyy on Russia's attack on Odesa: after Riyadh and the lies of Russian representatives about no strikes on energy, such a strike took place

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to Russia's night attack on Odesa, saying that "just yesterday, after the infamous meeting in Riyadh, it became known that Russian representatives once again lied about not striking the energy sector," and almost at the same time such a strike took place, UNN reports.

Details

"Rescue operations are currently underway in Odesa after another Russian strike on energy infrastructure. It is on civilian energy facilities, against which the Russian army has not spared either missiles or attack drones for almost three years," Zelensky wrote on social media.

Just yesterday, after the infamous meeting in Riyadh, it became known that Russian representatives once again lied about not striking the energy sector. Almost at the same time, there was such a strike, attack drones against electric transformers. And it was in winter, minus 6 degrees Celsius at night - the President said.

According to Zelenskyy, at least 160,000 Odesa residents are currently without heat and electricity. 13 schools, a kindergarten, and several hospitals are without heating and electricity. Repair crews are working, all utilities are involved. "I am grateful to every rescuer, to everyone who helps people," the President noted.

"We must remember that Russia is run by pathological liars, and they cannot be trusted - we must put pressure on them for the sake of peace," Zelensky emphasized.

Russian drone attack on Odesa: four injured already, including a child