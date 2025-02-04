Galushchenko: Russian attacks, not temperature, affect power outages - Galushchenko

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 107039 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 103642 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 95215 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113141 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107598 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 30880 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 124636 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 130347 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 163151 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153199 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 2998 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 9987 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107598 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113141 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138772 views
Galushchenko: Russian attacks, not temperature, affect power outages - Galushchenko

Galushchenko: Russian attacks, not temperature, affect power outages - Galushchenko

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31150 views

Minister Galushchenko said that the temperature does not affect the schedules of power outages, only the attacks by Russia. The Sunday attack resulted in the loss of significant generating capacity in a number of regions.

In Ukraine, the temperature does not affect the schedules of power outages. Attacks on the power grid can affect the situation. On Sunday,  a large generating capacity was lost  , which will be restored. This was stated by Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko during a briefing, UNN reports.

Temperature does not affect outage schedules. The only thing that does is the impact of attacks. Unfortunately, these attacks happen every day. On Sunday, we lost a large generating capacity, which will take time to restore. We see a significant level of damage. Therefore, only attacks on the power system can influence the situation. In the last few days, we have had a lot of damage in fact,

- Galushchenko said.

He noted that the energy system is generally working.

Today, we do not restrict household consumers at all. There are certain temporary measures in several regions across the country, but they are limited to industry,

- the Minister noted.

AddendumAddendum

Today, on February 4, at 10:19 a.m., Ukrenergo reportedthat due to damage caused by enemy missile and drone attacks to electricity generation and transmission facilities, emergency blackouts were introduced in Kharkiv, Sumy, Donetsk, Poltava, Zaporizhzhia, Kirovohrad, Dnipro (partially) and Cherkasy (partially) regions.

YASNO named factors that may affect the return to outage schedules30.01.25, 17:12 • 134685 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
dniproDnipro
ukrenerhoUkrenergo
herman-halushchenkoHerman Galushchenko
ukraineUkraine
donetskDonetsk
kharkivKharkiv

