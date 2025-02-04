Galushchenko: Russian attacks, not temperature, affect power outages - Galushchenko
Kyiv • UNN
Minister Galushchenko said that the temperature does not affect the schedules of power outages, only the attacks by Russia. The Sunday attack resulted in the loss of significant generating capacity in a number of regions.
In Ukraine, the temperature does not affect the schedules of power outages. Attacks on the power grid can affect the situation. On Sunday, a large generating capacity was lost , which will be restored. This was stated by Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko during a briefing, UNN reports.
Temperature does not affect outage schedules. The only thing that does is the impact of attacks. Unfortunately, these attacks happen every day. On Sunday, we lost a large generating capacity, which will take time to restore. We see a significant level of damage. Therefore, only attacks on the power system can influence the situation. In the last few days, we have had a lot of damage in fact,
He noted that the energy system is generally working.
Today, we do not restrict household consumers at all. There are certain temporary measures in several regions across the country, but they are limited to industry,
Today, on February 4, at 10:19 a.m., Ukrenergo reportedthat due to damage caused by enemy missile and drone attacks to electricity generation and transmission facilities, emergency blackouts were introduced in Kharkiv, Sumy, Donetsk, Poltava, Zaporizhzhia, Kirovohrad, Dnipro (partially) and Cherkasy (partially) regions.
