Energy Minister appeals to IAEA over Russian attack on Chornobyl NPP

Ukraine's Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko has appealed to the IAEA to intensify international measures to stop Russian attacks on nuclear facilities due to the Russian attack on the arch of the shelter of Chornobyl NPP Unit 4, the Energy Ministry reported on Friday, UNN reports.

Ukraine calls for urgent intensification of the international community's efforts to respond to the unprecedented act of Russian nuclear terrorism. The attack on the arch of the Chernobyl NPP Unit 4 shelter poses a threat to the entire continent - said Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko.

The Ministry of Energy informed the IAEA of the details of Russia's nighttime attack on the shelter arch of the 4th power unit of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant and "called on the international community to intensify measures to force Russia to stop terrorist attacks on nuclear facilities.

IAEA confirms nighttime explosion and fire at Chornobyl NPP

Ukraine emphasizes that Russian strikes on critical energy infrastructure, including nuclear facilities, are unacceptable. Any damage to protective barriers, power supply systems, or monitoring equipment could have serious consequences not only for Ukraine but also for the entire region.

Recall

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that the Russian attack on the shelter of Chornobyl NPP Unit 4 was a terrorist act and called on partners to impose tough sanctions on Russia's nuclear industry.