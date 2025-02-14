IAEA confirms nighttime explosion and fire at Chornobyl NPP

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has confirmed that an explosion occurred at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant on the night of February 14 over the sarcophagus protecting the remains of reactor No. 4, which caused a fire. This was reported by UNN.

On the night of February 13-14, at approximately 01:50 a.m., IAEA staff at the Chornobyl site heard an explosion coming from the New Safe Confinement, which protects the remains of the former Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant's reactor 4, and caused a fire. They were told that a UAV had crashed into the roof of the NSC - , the IAEA said in a statement.

Previously

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reports that a Russian attack drone with an explosive part hit the protective shelter at the Chornobyl nuclear power plant, the fire was extinguished, the radiation background has not changed, but the damage to the shelter is estimated to be significant.