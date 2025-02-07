Ukraine exports biomethane to the EU for the first time

Ukraine has started exporting biomethane to the European Union, the Energy Ministry said on Friday, UNN reports.

In February 2025, the first pipeline supply of biomethane took place between Ukraine and the European Union. The export was carried out by a Ukrainian biomethane producer. (...) The volume of the first biomethane supply to the EU amounted to 67 thousand cubic meters - the ministry said.

Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko called the start of biomethane exports from Ukraine to the EU "an important step in strengthening energy independence and integration of our country into the European energy space." "Ukraine is ready to become a reliable supplier of clean energy to Europe. The Ministry pays considerable attention to the issue of biomethane exports, which is important within the new business model of the natural gas market and the Ukrainian energy sector as a whole," the Minister said.

According to the Ministry of Energy, Ukrainian producers "can export biomethane to the EU countries through the Ukrainian gas transportation system by connecting biomethane plants to both gas transportation and gas distribution networks." The conditions and tariffs for connection and transportation through Ukraine's gas transportation system for biomethane producers are said to be similar to those for natural gas producers.

Addendum

A memorandum of strategic partnership between Ukraine and the EU in the areas of biomethane, hydrogen and other synthetic gases was signed in February 2023.

Biomethane is purified biogas with characteristics similar to natural gas. Biomethane can be used for heating, electricity generation, and as a fuel for transportation. Importantly, this biogas can be integrated into the gas infrastructure without additional costs for new networks, making biomethane available for widespread use.