Russia is building power transmission lines towards ZNPP - former plant employee

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
05:54 PM • 45256 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 88526 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 114950 views

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 106988 views

Exclusive
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 149957 views

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
February 27, 07:59 AM • 120269 views

Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”
February 26, 05:49 PM • 135972 views

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal
February 26, 05:44 PM • 134005 views

Exclusive
Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure
February 26, 04:41 PM • 127715 views

Exclusive
Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work
February 26, 02:30 PM • 124687 views

Rubio on negotiations with Russia: we did not sit down over a map and start drawing lines

February 27, 11:16 AM • 26165 views
Repeat MMC for partially fit: General Staff says over 1.5 mln people may pass through

February 27, 11:28 AM • 35114 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 119752 views
France proposes creating a European arms stockpile for potential aid to Ukraine

February 27, 11:59 AM • 48385 views
Winter will end with Cyclone Reiner: what weather to expect

February 27, 12:06 PM • 39023 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 114950 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 119752 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 149957 views
The IMF demanded transparency, but will get corruption risks: what is wrong with Hetmantsev's draft law on the DGF

Exclusive

February 26, 11:28 AM • 193202 views
Fossil Fuel Agreement with the United States: Where are the Negotiations at and What Will Ukraine Get

February 26, 10:54 AM • 193553 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 123726 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 125878 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 155575 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM • 136008 views
Spike the Owl became an Internet star after the tragedy

February 25, 12:49 PM • 143462 views
Russia is building power transmission lines towards ZNPP - former plant employee

Kyiv  •  UNN

 21350 views

Russia is building power lines from Crimea to connect ZNPP to its grid. An expert at the plant warns that once connected, it will be almost impossible to return the plant to Ukrainian control.

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is still powered exclusively by Ukraine. However, Russia is building power lines from the occupied Crimea to connect the plant to its power grid. If this happens, the Russians will finally take over the plant.

This was reported by Novyny Priazovya, UNN reports.

Ukraine will not disconnect this "umbilical cord" of power supply on its own. Is Russia capable of connecting the plant to its grid? Yes, it is. If there is a ceasefire, nothing will prevent them from pulling the power line to an open switchgear, connecting and synchronizing the power supply of the plant's own needs from Russia first

- Oleh Dudar, former head of the ZNPP operating unit, told the publication.

According to Dudar, the occupiers will eventually have a power line to launch power units and transmit electricity to the Russian grid. If this happens, they will almost completely take away ZNPP, and it will be impossible to return it.

If you work according to the regulatory rules, restarting ZNPP power units is a long process, he says. According to the expert, Russia may deliberately speed it up.

Recall

Earlier, Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said that the Ukrainian side understands that the equipment at ZNPP is degrading and the condition is deteriorating with every day the Russians stay there. However, it will be possible to assess specific figures when Ukraine has access to the plant.

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics
zaporizhzhya-nuclear-power-plantZaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
herman-halushchenkoHerman Galushchenko
krymCrimea
ukraineUkraine

