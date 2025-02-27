Russia is building power transmission lines towards ZNPP - former plant employee

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is still powered exclusively by Ukraine. However, Russia is building power lines from the occupied Crimea to connect the plant to its power grid. If this happens, the Russians will finally take over the plant.

This was reported by Novyny Priazovya, UNN reports.

Ukraine will not disconnect this "umbilical cord" of power supply on its own. Is Russia capable of connecting the plant to its grid? Yes, it is. If there is a ceasefire, nothing will prevent them from pulling the power line to an open switchgear, connecting and synchronizing the power supply of the plant's own needs from Russia first - Oleh Dudar, former head of the ZNPP operating unit, told the publication.

According to Dudar, the occupiers will eventually have a power line to launch power units and transmit electricity to the Russian grid. If this happens, they will almost completely take away ZNPP, and it will be impossible to return it.

If you work according to the regulatory rules, restarting ZNPP power units is a long process, he says. According to the expert, Russia may deliberately speed it up.

Recall

Earlier, Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said that the Ukrainian side understands that the equipment at ZNPP is degrading and the condition is deteriorating with every day the Russians stay there. However, it will be possible to assess specific figures when Ukraine has access to the plant.