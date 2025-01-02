Russia uses all types of weapons to destroy the energy sector - Ministry of Energy

Russian occupants are using all kinds of weapons to destroy Ukraine's energy system. This was announced by the Minister of Energy Herman Halushchenko during a telethon, UNN reports.

Details

"The tactics of Russian attacks have changed dramatically. We see that today they are using all the weapons they have to destroy the energy sector. Moreover, if earlier the emphasis was on mixed drone attacks, now drones attack the power system every night, and massive strikes are mainly missile attacks, and of various kinds," Galushchenko said.

The minister noted that all types of missiles that Russians have in service have been used.

"In addition, they use missiles with cluster warheads to strike the energy sector, and this causes much more damage and takes much longer to recover. That is, the number and complexity of weapons are increasing, and accordingly, more modern weapons are used to strike the power system," Galushchenko said.

Addendum

The Ministry of Energy reported that 2024 was the most difficult year for the Ukrainian energy system since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. Russia carried out 13 massive attacks on energy infrastructure, using new tactics, ballistic missiles and cluster munitions. This reportedly resulted in the loss of about 10 GW of generating capacity.