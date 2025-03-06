We need to prevent the resumption of operations at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant under Russian control - Halushchenko
Kyiv • UNN
German Halushchenko called to prevent the resumption of operations at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant under Russian control due to threats to nuclear safety. The minister also raised the issue of the illegal rotation of IAEA experts at the station.
The Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Halushchenko insists that it is important to take all necessary measures to prevent the resumption of operations at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant under Russian control. Every act of aggression against energy facilities must not go unpunished. This was reported by the Ministry of Energy, writes UNN.
Details
The Minister reminded that this week marks three years since the occupation of the largest nuclear power plant in Europe – the Zaporizhzhia NPP. During this time, Ukraine has faced unprecedented challenges regarding nuclear and radiation safety in history.
We must ensure that the precedent of seizing and unlawfully holding a nuclear power plant never happens in any country. And that the country that did this will not go unpunished
Participants discussed the precedent of the illegal rotation of experts at the Zaporizhzhia NPP, and it was emphasized that the issue of preventing a recurrence must be resolved before the next rotation.
The parties paid special attention to another international crime and act of nuclear terrorism by Russia – the attack on the new shelter arch at the Chernobyl NPP. Currently, the protective function of the arch is compromised, increasing the risk of radioactive contamination.
Halushchenko stressed that Ukraine is grateful to all EU countries for their constant support and assistance, but the threats to nuclear safety, particularly at the Zaporizhzhia NPP, remain unchanged.
Reminder
Earlier, Herman Halushchenko stated in a letter to the Director General of the IAEA Rafael Grossi that the rotation of agency experts at the Zaporizhzhia NPP is impossible without the approval of the Ukrainian authorities, as it violates the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country. The letter noted that Russia deliberately created artificial barriers to conducting proper rotations of IAEA experts and held international specialists at the plant for more than 80 days, subjecting them to unprecedented physiological pressure in conditions of high military threats.