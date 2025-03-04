Fraud of over 340 million UAH during gas production: the case has been sent to court.
Kyiv
The SAP has submitted an indictment to the court against current and former officials of JSC "Ukrgazvydobuvannya". They are suspected of manipulating gas extraction tariffs, which resulted in losses amounting to over 340 million UAH.
An indictment against current and former officials of JSC "Ukrgasvydobuvannya", who are suspects in a case regarding abuse amounting to over 340 million UAH during gas extraction, has been sent to court. This was reported by UNN with reference to the SAP.
In particular, it concerns former official of JSC "Ukrgasvydobuvannya" Yevhen Stashenko.
On March 4, 2025, the prosecutor of the SAP, based on the materials of the pre-trial investigation by NABU, sent an indictment to the court regarding current and former officials of JSC "Ukrgasvydobuvannya", involved in a criminal scheme, the implementation of which during the conclusion and execution of a contract for increasing natural gas extraction between JSC "Ukrgasvydobuvannya" and a private foreign company caused losses amounting to over 340 million UAH
It is reported that within the framework of the pre-trial investigation, it was established that during 2019-2020, JSC "Ukrgasvydobuvannya" concluded a contract with a private company for the provision of services for increasing natural gas extraction at the company's fields based on the results of a conducted competition. Under the terms of the contract, the private company was to carry out basic and increased extraction of blue fuel. The cost of basic extraction of 1 cubic meter of gas was to be 3-4 times lower than the cost of increased extraction, and the volume was to be fixed.
However, it turned out that the officials of JSC "Ukrgasvydobuvannya" made changes to the competition documentation, reducing the norm of basic natural gas extraction by 750 million cubic meters over 15 years of the potential contract's validity and adding a new condition - the calculation of monthly indicators of basic extraction during the contract's validity was to be based on the volumes of such extraction by the company during 2020, which the officials of JSC "Ukrgasvydobuvannya" prohibited their employees from increasing.
Such actions led to an unjustified and artificial increase in the share of increased gas extraction, for which JSC "Ukrgasvydobuvannya" was to settle at a significantly higher tariff.
As a result, from October 2020 (when the fields were transferred to the contractor's management) to November 2023, JSC "Ukrgasvydobuvannya" incurred losses amounting to over 340 million UAH, which is confirmed by the conclusions of additional conducted examinations.
On March 11, 2024, current and one former official of JSC "Ukrgasvydobuvannya" were notified of suspicion under part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.
Since September 2024, the prosecution has been familiarizing itself with the materials of the case.