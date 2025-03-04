Fraud of over 340 million UAH during gas production: the case has been sent to court.

$41.320.06
44.630.03
ukenru
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM • 18560 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 110656 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 170993 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 107654 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 344041 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173919 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 145140 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196201 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124952 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108182 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+8°
1.3m/s
73%
Popular news

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 87427 views

Poland will lose up to 0.4% of GDP due to new US tariffs on European exports - Duda

April 3, 03:44 PM • 12070 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24878 views

Zelenskyy named the “red lines” in negotiations to end the war

April 3, 04:08 PM • 12647 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 21778 views
Publications

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 18560 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 87458 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 110656 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM • 170993 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 160677 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 21796 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24895 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38854 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47442 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 135996 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Fraud of over 340 million UAH during gas production: the case has been sent to court.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 13907 views

The SAP has submitted an indictment to the court against current and former officials of JSC "Ukrgazvydobuvannya". They are suspected of manipulating gas extraction tariffs, which resulted in losses amounting to over 340 million UAH.

Fraud of over 340 million UAH during gas production: the case has been sent to court.

An indictment against current and former officials of JSC "Ukrgasvydobuvannya", who are suspects in a case regarding abuse amounting to over 340 million UAH during gas extraction, has been sent to court. This was reported by UNN with reference to the SAP.

In particular, it concerns former official of JSC "Ukrgasvydobuvannya" Yevhen Stashenko.

On March 4, 2025, the prosecutor of the SAP, based on the materials of the pre-trial investigation by NABU, sent an indictment to the court regarding current and former officials of JSC "Ukrgasvydobuvannya", involved in a criminal scheme, the implementation of which during the conclusion and execution of a contract for increasing natural gas extraction between JSC "Ukrgasvydobuvannya" and a private foreign company caused losses amounting to over 340 million UAH 

- it is stated in the message.

It is reported that within the framework of the pre-trial investigation, it was established that during 2019-2020, JSC "Ukrgasvydobuvannya" concluded a contract with a private company for the provision of services for increasing natural gas extraction at the company's fields based on the results of a conducted competition. Under the terms of the contract, the private company was to carry out basic and increased extraction of blue fuel. The cost of basic extraction of 1 cubic meter of gas was to be 3-4 times lower than the cost of increased extraction, and the volume was to be fixed.

However, it turned out that the officials of JSC "Ukrgasvydobuvannya" made changes to the competition documentation, reducing the norm of basic natural gas extraction by 750 million cubic meters over 15 years of the potential contract's validity and adding a new condition - the calculation of monthly indicators of basic extraction during the contract's validity was to be based on the volumes of such extraction by the company during 2020, which the officials of JSC "Ukrgasvydobuvannya" prohibited their employees from increasing.

UAH 93.76 million in losses on electricity sales: the case of former Energoatom official Statnyk is sent to court07.03.24, 17:42 • 54374 views

Such actions led to an unjustified and artificial increase in the share of increased gas extraction, for which JSC "Ukrgasvydobuvannya" was to settle at a significantly higher tariff.

As a result, from October 2020 (when the fields were transferred to the contractor's management) to November 2023, JSC "Ukrgasvydobuvannya" incurred losses amounting to over 340 million UAH, which is confirmed by the conclusions of additional conducted examinations.

On March 11, 2024, current and one former official of JSC "Ukrgasvydobuvannya" were notified of suspicion under part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Since September 2024, the prosecution has been familiarizing itself with the materials of the case.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Crimes and emergencies
Ukrgasvydobuvannya
Brent
$69.88
Bitcoin
$83,041.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$39.20
Золото
$3,131.20
Ethereum
$1,810.46