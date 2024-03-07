UAH 93.76 million in losses on electricity sales: the case of former Energoatom official Statnyk is sent to court

The case of Oleksiy Statnyk, who previously headed one of Energoatom's divisions, has been sent to court. He is accused of causing losses on electricity sales of more than UAH 93 million. The SAPO press service told UNN about the progress of the case.

On March 7, 2024, the SAPO prosecutor, based on the materials of the NABU pre-trial investigation, sent an indictment to the court against the former CEO of the Energoatom-Trading separate unit of the Energoatom Company. - the SAPO said in a statement.

Details

SAPO prosecutors found that in September 2020, an Energoatom official ensured that the winner of the electricity auction sold the entire volume of electricity at a reduced price of UAH 1,120 per 1 MWh, discriminating against other bidders, which is more than 30 companies that were deprived of the opportunity to purchase the electricity they needed at a higher price.

According to law enforcement estimates, this transaction with the sale of 1,465,000 MWh of electricity caused the state-owned enterprise losses of UAH 93.76 million.

The person's actions are qualified under Part 2 of Art. 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of three to six years with disqualification to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years, with a fine of five hundred to one thousand tax-free minimum incomes.

Recall

In early February last year, Oleksiy Statnyk , the former Director General of Energoatom-Trading, a separate division of Energoatom, was notified of suspicion of causing UAH 93.76 million in losses.

The NABU and the SAPO informed of the first suspicions in the "nuclear bribes" case - the People's Deputy of Ukraine of the VIII convocation and the Deputy Director General of a separate division of NNEGC Energoatom of committing a criminal corruption offense related to the provision and receipt of illegal benefits.