UAH 93.76 million in losses on electricity sales: the case of former Energoatom official Statnyk is sent to court

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 24485 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 86782 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 58561 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 247511 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 215265 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 185046 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 226875 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 250644 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 156555 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371940 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 195966 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 75897 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 96688 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 61520 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 54044 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 30517 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 86816 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 247556 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 197573 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 215299 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 16404 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 24885 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 25112 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 55190 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 62632 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

UAH 93.76 million in losses on electricity sales: the case of former Energoatom official Statnyk is sent to court

Kyiv • UNN

 • 54374 views

A former official of Energoatom was charged with causing losses of over UAH 93 million in the sale of electricity by selling the entire volume at a reduced price, which led to discrimination against other bidders. The case was referred to court.

UAH 93.76 million in losses on electricity sales: the case of former Energoatom official Statnyk is sent to court

The case of Oleksiy Statnyk, who previously headed one of Energoatom's divisions, has been sent to court. He is accused of causing losses on electricity sales of more than UAH 93 million. The SAPO press service told UNN about the progress of the case.

On March 7, 2024, the SAPO prosecutor, based on the materials of the NABU pre-trial investigation, sent an indictment to the court against the former CEO of the Energoatom-Trading separate unit of the Energoatom Company.

- the SAPO said in a statement.

Details

SAPO prosecutors found that in September 2020, an Energoatom official ensured that the winner of the electricity auction sold the entire volume of electricity at a reduced price of UAH 1,120 per 1 MWh, discriminating against other bidders, which is more than 30 companies that were deprived of the opportunity to purchase the electricity they needed at a higher price.

According to law enforcement estimates, this transaction with the sale of 1,465,000 MWh of electricity caused the state-owned enterprise losses of UAH 93.76 million.

The person's actions are qualified under Part 2 of Art. 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of three to six years with disqualification to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years, with a fine of five hundred to one thousand tax-free minimum incomes.

Recall

In early February last year, Oleksiy Statnyk , the former Director General of Energoatom-Trading, a separate division of Energoatom, was notified of suspicion of causing UAH 93.76 million in losses. 

The NABU and the SAPO informed of the first suspicions in the "nuclear bribes" case - the People's Deputy of Ukraine of the VIII convocation and the Deputy Director General of a separate division of NNEGC Energoatom of committing a criminal corruption offense related to the provision and receipt of illegal benefits.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

EconomyCrimes and emergencies
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Ukraine
Brent
$64.78
Bitcoin
$82,602.80
S&P 500
$5,168.81
Tesla
$242.71
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,056.24
Ethereum
$1,790.14