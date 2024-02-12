For the first time since 2022, a cargo with pipes for gas production entered a Ukrainian port - American Journal of Transportation

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 55896 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 115257 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 120753 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 162938 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 164378 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 265997 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176527 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166770 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148574 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 236462 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 78696 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 56493 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 92210 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 52938 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 33321 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 265997 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 236462 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 221947 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 247405 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 233684 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 115257 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 98420 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100242 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 116798 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117479 views
Actual
For the first time since 2022, a cargo with pipes for gas production entered a Ukrainian port - American Journal of Transportation

For the first time since 2022, a cargo with pipes for gas production entered a Ukrainian port - American Journal of Transportation

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25514 views

For the first time since 2022, a cargo with pipes for gas production entered a Ukrainian port - American Journal of Transportation

A vessel loaded with pipes for Ukraine's gas production industry called at the port of Chornomorsk (Odesa region) for the first time since 2022 after Russia's blockade of the Black Sea. The delivery was carried out by Logistics Plus on behalf of Vorex, a US company. This was reported by the American Journal of Transportation.

"The cargo of casing and drill pipes was delivered directly to the Ukrainian port of Chornomorsk. This was the first time since the Russian invasion in 2022, at least in public records, that a foreign vessel managed to arrive at a Black Sea port with something other than grain. Until then, ships carrying non-grain cargo had avoided the port for fear of hostile action," the magazine said.

Vorex reported that the process of delivering pipes for the Ukrainian gas industry during the war was extremely complicated, and the personnel responsible for delivering the goods were doing their job under fire.

"I can't think of a more complicated operation in all my years in the business. Sometimes our employees were so dedicated to their work that we had to literally tame them. We had to unload pipes at companies where explosions from Russian missiles were literally heard across the street," says Fedir Zakusylo, a Ukrainian-American businessman and founder and president of Vorex.

The newspaper quotes Zakusyl as saying that the company's commitment stems from a sense of obligation to Ukraine and an understanding that the pipeline is crucial to Ukraine's energy sustainability and to ending Russia's dominance in natural gas supplies to Europe.

The American Journal of Transportation also specifies that it took 14 months to order, manufacture and prepare the 22,000-ton pipes, which were transported by four bulk carriers, and another eight months to deliver them.

Employees of Logistics Plus and Vorex worked from five countries to fulfill the order for Ukraine, the publication says.

Vorex is a U.S.-based oil and gas equipment supplier that has won a public bidding contract to supply pipes to Ukraine's state-owned gas producer Naftogaz of Ukraine, the American Journal of Transportation reports.

Earlier, the media reported that Ukrgasvydobuvannya (owned by Naftogaz of Ukraine) reached its highest daily production since December 2018 on February 8, reaching 38.54 million cubic meters of gas.

As you know, Vorex supplies casing and drill pipes to Ukrgasvydobuvannya JSC as a result of a public tender won at Prozorro.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarEconomy
ukrhazvydobuvanniaUkrgasvydobuvannya
naftogazNaftogaz
black-seaBlack Sea
europeEurope
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
odesaOdesa

Contact us about advertising