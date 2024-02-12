For the first time since 2022, a cargo with pipes for gas production entered a Ukrainian port - American Journal of Transportation

A vessel loaded with pipes for Ukraine's gas production industry called at the port of Chornomorsk (Odesa region) for the first time since 2022 after Russia's blockade of the Black Sea. The delivery was carried out by Logistics Plus on behalf of Vorex, a US company. This was reported by the American Journal of Transportation.

"The cargo of casing and drill pipes was delivered directly to the Ukrainian port of Chornomorsk. This was the first time since the Russian invasion in 2022, at least in public records, that a foreign vessel managed to arrive at a Black Sea port with something other than grain. Until then, ships carrying non-grain cargo had avoided the port for fear of hostile action," the magazine said.

Vorex reported that the process of delivering pipes for the Ukrainian gas industry during the war was extremely complicated, and the personnel responsible for delivering the goods were doing their job under fire.

"I can't think of a more complicated operation in all my years in the business. Sometimes our employees were so dedicated to their work that we had to literally tame them. We had to unload pipes at companies where explosions from Russian missiles were literally heard across the street," says Fedir Zakusylo, a Ukrainian-American businessman and founder and president of Vorex.

The newspaper quotes Zakusyl as saying that the company's commitment stems from a sense of obligation to Ukraine and an understanding that the pipeline is crucial to Ukraine's energy sustainability and to ending Russia's dominance in natural gas supplies to Europe.

The American Journal of Transportation also specifies that it took 14 months to order, manufacture and prepare the 22,000-ton pipes, which were transported by four bulk carriers, and another eight months to deliver them.

Employees of Logistics Plus and Vorex worked from five countries to fulfill the order for Ukraine, the publication says.

Vorex is a U.S.-based oil and gas equipment supplier that has won a public bidding contract to supply pipes to Ukraine's state-owned gas producer Naftogaz of Ukraine, the American Journal of Transportation reports.

Earlier, the media reported that Ukrgasvydobuvannya (owned by Naftogaz of Ukraine) reached its highest daily production since December 2018 on February 8, reaching 38.54 million cubic meters of gas.

As you know, Vorex supplies casing and drill pipes to Ukrgasvydobuvannya JSC as a result of a public tender won at Prozorro.