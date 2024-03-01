Ukraine went through the winter on domestically produced gas - Chernyshov

Ukraine, despite the second year of full-scale war, went through the winter on domestically produced gas. This can be called a historic event. This was announced by Oleksiy Chernyshov, Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz of Ukraine, on Facebook, UNN reports .

The first day of spring. This means that we have gone through the winter entirely on Ukrainian gas! This is a historic event. No one would have believed it 10 years ago. 2 years ago, when the full-scale war started, it was also hard to believe. But we have done it and plan to continue the trend of Ukraine's energy independence, - the statement said.

Details

Chernyshov thanked the Ukrainian gas workers who made this possible.

Recall

Naftogaz and Ukrgazvydobuvannya managed to increase gas production by 11%, allowing Ukraine to pass the heating season for the first time using domestically produced gas.