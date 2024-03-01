Ukraine went through the winter on domestically produced gas - Chernyshov
Kyiv • UNN
Oleksiy Chernyshov, head of Naftogaz Ukraine, said that this year, for the first time, Ukraine managed to get through the winter, using only its own gas.
Ukraine, despite the second year of full-scale war, went through the winter on domestically produced gas. This can be called a historic event. This was announced by Oleksiy Chernyshov, Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz of Ukraine, on Facebook, UNN reports .
The first day of spring. This means that we have gone through the winter entirely on Ukrainian gas! This is a historic event. No one would have believed it 10 years ago. 2 years ago, when the full-scale war started, it was also hard to believe. But we have done it and plan to continue the trend of Ukraine's energy independence,
Details
Chernyshov thanked the Ukrainian gas workers who made this possible.
Recall
Naftogaz and Ukrgazvydobuvannya managed to increase gas production by 11%, allowing Ukraine to pass the heating season for the first time using domestically produced gas.