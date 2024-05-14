Two powerful deep gas wells were launched in Ukraine

"Ukrgasvydobuvannya has put into operation two more high-rate wells at one of the deepest fields in eastern Ukraine. In total, they produce 390 thousand cubic meters of gas per day: 270 thousand cubic meters and 120 thousand cubic meters. This is reported by the press service of Naftogaz of Ukraine, UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that these wells were drilled in the same field, in the same formation and almost simultaneously. They also have relatively the same depth - 6 km 200 m and 6 km 225 m.

As the press service emphasized, drilling of such wells used to take two to three years. These wells were completed in 8 months. Work at the field continues and the next appraisal and development well will soon be completed.

Recall

NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine plans to accumulate at least 13 billion cubic meters of domestically produced gas in preparation for the heating season, which will be enough to cover consumption in the regulated market segment.