Ukraine increases daily gas production due to restoration of old well

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 103032 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 130340 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 131038 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 172439 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169998 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 276925 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177996 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167043 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148740 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 245393 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Popular news
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 102665 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 93240 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 "Kalibr" in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 90244 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 100405 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 44360 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 276925 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 245393 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 230596 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 256026 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 241864 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 10544 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 130340 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 104118 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 104215 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120486 views
Ukraine increases daily gas production due to restoration of old well

Ukraine increases daily gas production due to restoration of old well

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22989 views

Ukraine increased its daily gas production by rehabilitating an old well that now produces more than 340,000 cubic meters of gas per day.

According to Naftogaz, the results of production from the "repaired" wells compared to pre-war 2021 are better than in 2021, with examples including the restoration of an old well, which now additionally produces more than 340 thousand cubic meters of gas per day, UNN reports.

Details

According to Naftogaz Group, the restoration of one of the old wells, which had been awaiting abandonment for a long time, now produces more than 340 thousand cubic meters of gas per day.

The company announced that the largest production from well workovers over the past 4 years was obtained in 2023.

This figure is 20% higher than the production in pre-war 2021. I am sincerely grateful to the specialists of Ukrgasvydobuvannya and the entire team that made this result possible

- said Oleksiy Chernyshev, Head of Naftogaz Group.

Gas industry experts also argue that the development of opportunities to increase production  is facilitated by the involvement of new modern technologies.

Our specialists are constantly working to review and analyze old wells that can be brought back into operation thanks to better technical capabilities than those that existed decades ago

- comments Oleg Tolmachev, Acting CEO of Ukrgasvydobuvannya.

Recall

UNN reported that Ukrgazvydobuvannya had commissioned a new well with a daily production rate of 250 thousand cubic meters of gas. This is the 10th well at the field, which is part of the ongoing efforts to increase production through exploration and development of new fields.

As a result of the Russian "Shahed" attacks on the oil depot in Kharkiv region, about 3 thousand tons of oil leaked, which polluted 780 thousand square meters of rivers in the region. The environmental damage caused by the attack on the oil depot is estimated at UAH 30 million.

Explosions at several gas pipelines in Iran were classified by the authorities as a terrorist attack.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Economy
ukrhazvydobuvanniaUkrgasvydobuvannya
naftogazNaftogaz
ukraineUkraine
iranIran
kharkivKharkiv

