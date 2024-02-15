Ukraine increases daily gas production due to restoration of old well

According to Naftogaz, the results of production from the "repaired" wells compared to pre-war 2021 are better than in 2021, with examples including the restoration of an old well, which now additionally produces more than 340 thousand cubic meters of gas per day, UNN reports.

Details

According to Naftogaz Group, the restoration of one of the old wells, which had been awaiting abandonment for a long time, now produces more than 340 thousand cubic meters of gas per day.

The company announced that the largest production from well workovers over the past 4 years was obtained in 2023.

This figure is 20% higher than the production in pre-war 2021. I am sincerely grateful to the specialists of Ukrgasvydobuvannya and the entire team that made this result possible - said Oleksiy Chernyshev, Head of Naftogaz Group.

Gas industry experts also argue that the development of opportunities to increase production is facilitated by the involvement of new modern technologies.

Our specialists are constantly working to review and analyze old wells that can be brought back into operation thanks to better technical capabilities than those that existed decades ago - comments Oleg Tolmachev, Acting CEO of Ukrgasvydobuvannya.

Recall

UNN reported that Ukrgazvydobuvannya had commissioned a new well with a daily production rate of 250 thousand cubic meters of gas. This is the 10th well at the field, which is part of the ongoing efforts to increase production through exploration and development of new fields.

As a result of the Russian "Shahed" attacks on the oil depot in Kharkiv region, about 3 thousand tons of oil leaked, which polluted 780 thousand square meters of rivers in the region. The environmental damage caused by the attack on the oil depot is estimated at UAH 30 million.

Explosions at several gas pipelines in Iran were classified by the authorities as a terrorist attack.