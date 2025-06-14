$41.490.00
Thousands of Russians complain they are "stuck" in Dubai and Sri Lanka due to military actions in Iran and Israel

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1394 views

Thousands of Russians are unable to leave Dubai and Sri Lanka due to flight cancellations. Flights are being canceled due to the hostilities in Iran and Israel, and many people are stuck in airports.

Thousands of Russians complain they are "stuck" in Dubai and Sri Lanka due to military actions in Iran and Israel

Thousands of Russians cannot leave Dubai and Sri Lanka due to hostilities in Iran and Israel - flights are canceled. This is reported by Mash, reports UNN.

According to Mash passengers, the Arabic air flight Sri Lanka - Moscow on June 15 was canceled.

"People fly to Sharjah, but get stuck there. Some are given a hotel immediately, while others after 10 hours. Tour operators pay for accommodation and meals, but tourists have to re-book tickets. Some lucky ones managed to fly through Astana. No one knows the exact departure dates, they offer from June 16 with a postponement of five days," the statement said.

According to media reports, the Flydubai passenger flight Dubai - St. Petersburg was postponed for two days, and there is a risk that the restrictions will continue until June 26.

"People complain that they do not know when they will be able to fly away. The same situation is in Jordan - more than a hundred Russians are stuck there," the statement added.

As a reminder, the Israel Defense Forces published footage of strikes on Iranian launchers. The Israeli Air Force is trying to prevent further attempts by Iran to shell Israel.

Earlier, UNN wrote that the day before, Iran fired about 150 ballistic missiles at Israel during two shellings.

Yana Sokolivska

Yana Sokolivska

