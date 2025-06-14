$41.490.00
Pizza order spikes near the Pentagon may indicate an upcoming attack on Iran - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 756 views

X users noticed a correlation between pizza orders near the Pentagon and international crises. Shortly before the explosions in Tehran, a surge in orders was recorded.

Pizza order spikes near the Pentagon may indicate an upcoming attack on Iran - media

Some users on X are convinced that fluctuations in orders at pizzerias near the Pentagon could have guessed the future Israeli attack on Iran, BILD writes, reports UNN.

Details

The essence of the theory is that if an international crisis is brewing, many Pentagon employees have to stay late, and then they order pizza.

About an hour before the first explosions in Tehran, an X account called Pentagon Pizza Report recorded an unusual surge in food orders around the US Department of Defense.

"Since 18:59, almost all pizzerias near the Pentagon have recorded a sharp increase in activity," the authors of the observation wrote that evening.

Even a nearby bar turned out to be extremely empty - another indirect sign that the ministry had a busy night.

"Something similar has happened before: during the Israeli attack on Iran last year, as well as before the US invasion of Panama in 1989 and the beginning of the war in Iraq in 1991, there was a noticeable increase in food orders in the Pentagon area, according to various sources," the report said.

The Pentagon has fast food, but no pizzerias. And when everything is urgent, they order pizza, explains the gastronomic platform The Takeout.

We remind you that due to the cancellation of flights, thousands of Russians cannot leave Dubai and Sri Lanka. Flights are canceled due to military operations in Iran and Israel, many people are stuck at airports.

Earlier, UNN wrote that the day before, Iran released about 150 ballistic missiles at Israel during two shellings.

The Israel Defense Forces published footage of strikes on Iranian launchers. The Israeli Air Force is trying to prevent further attempts by Iran to shell Israel.

Yana Sokolivska

Yana Sokolivska

