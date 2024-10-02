ukenru
The accumulated gas in Ukrainian storage facilities is enough to get through the winter

The accumulated gas in Ukrainian storage facilities is enough to get through the winter

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13721 views

Gas reserves in Ukrainian storage facilities exceeded 12.4 bcm. This volume is enough to last through the heating season, given the increased production and additional purchases from Europe.

Gas reserves in Ukrainian storage facilities exceeded 12.4 billion cubic meters. Thus, the accumulated gas is enough to get us through the winter.

This is reported by ExPro Electricity, UNNwrites.

According to ExPro's calculations, natural gas reserves in Ukrainian underground gas storage facilities exceeded 12.4 billion cubic meters on October 1.

During the last heating season of 2023-2024. Ukraine used about 6.8 billion cubic meters of natural gas from underground storage facilities, despite additional needs related to electricity generation

- the statement said.

It is reported that this heating season, gas consumption, in particular for electricity generation, is expected to be at the level of the previous one.

At the same time, due to increased natural gas production by Ukrgasvydobuvannya and additional resources of Ukrnaftoburinnya, the volume of withdrawals by Ukrainian consumers is planned to be lower than in the previous Winter Fuel Supply Plan. Thus, the accumulated gas in storage facilities is sufficient to get through the winter. In addition, Ukraine has about a month before the start of the heating season to accumulate additional volumes of gas in storage facilities

- ExPro.

Also, in early September, Naftogaz of Ukraine began pumping natural gas from Europe, purchased with EBRD funds, to create additional reserves for the winter. According to ExPro, in September, the company pumped about 158 million cubic meters of natural gas into the “customs warehouse” of Ukrainian underground storage facilities. In October, the volume of injections to the customs warehouse is expected to increase.

In particular, under intensified shelling. Nevertheless, we see positive dynamics in the filling of underground storage facilities.

  • First, by increasing the volume of Ukrainian gas production.
  • Second, Naftogaz builds up reserve stocks by purchasing certain volumes of natural gas abroad and pumping them into the “customs warehouse” of the UGS facilities.

 Given the current reserves, we can make restrained positive forecasts that there will be enough gas for the heating season,” commented Gennadiy Kobal, Director of ExPro Consulting.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal reported that Ukraine plans to get through this winter on its own gas, just like last year, without external purchases. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

