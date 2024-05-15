In April 2024, Naftogaz Group paid UAH 8 billion to the state budget

In the first four months of 2024, Naftogaz Group paid UAH 28.3 billion to the Ukrainian budget: UAH 26.2 billion to the state budget and UAH 2.1 billion to local budgets. UNN writes with reference to the press service of Naftogaz.

In the first four months of 2024, Naftogaz Group paid UAH 28.3 billion to the consolidated budget of Ukraine, of which UAH 26.2 billion went to the state budget and another UAH 2.1 billion to local budgets.

In April of the same year, the company transferred UAH 8 billion to the state budget, which is 11.5% of the total tax revenue.

"We fulfill all our obligations in good faith and remain a reliable pillar of the Ukrainian economy. In April, we paid UAH 8 billion to the state budget. Thus, Naftogaz Group provided 11.5% of all tax revenues to the state treasury in April 2024. We are working together to ensure that our country maintains financial stability," said Oleksiy Chernyshov, Chairman of Naftogaz of Ukraine.

The key companies of Naftogaz Group - Ukrgasvydobuvannya, Ukrnafta, Ukrtransgaz and Ukrtransnafta - improved their financial results by at least 40% in 2023, while Naftogaz of Ukraine significantly reduced its loss compared to the previous year.