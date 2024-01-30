For the first time, Ukraine is heating itself with domestically produced gas - Shmyhal

Naftogaz and Ukrgazvydobuvannya have managed to increase gas production by 11%, allowing Ukraine to pass the heating season for the first time using domestically produced gas. This was stated by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal during a telethon, UNN reports.

We are going through this heating season for the first time using our own gas. I would like to emphasize and note that Naftogaz and Ukrgasvydobuvannya increased production by 11%. They also opened new gas production wells with a fairly large volume. We now have about 10 billion cubic meters of gas in our storage facilities. Shmyhal said.

Details

He emphasized that Ukraine's energy system is working in a balanced manner, and that the country has managed to increase its electricity import capacity.

"We have increased our electricity import capacity to 1.7 GW. This is quite a powerful volume that helps us to balance our power system during Russian attacks and when we need to balance it. Thanks to the work of our Armed Forces, air defense, and our heroic power engineers, we will go through this heating season steadily, just like in previous years," Shmyhal added.

Recall

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal statedthat Ukraine is completing the second month of winter with a stable energy situation.