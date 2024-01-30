For the first time, Ukraine is heating itself with domestically produced gas - Shmyhal

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

For the first time, Ukraine is heating itself with domestically produced gas - Shmyhal

For the first time, Ukraine is heating itself with domestically produced gas - Shmyhal

Kyiv  •  UNN

Ukraine passed the first heating season relying exclusively on domestically produced gas, thanks to an 11% increase in production by Naftogaz and Ukrgasvydobuvannya.

Naftogaz and Ukrgazvydobuvannya have managed to increase gas production by 11%, allowing Ukraine to pass the heating season for the first time using domestically produced gas. This was stated by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal during a telethon, UNN reports.

We are going through this heating season for the first time using our own gas. I would like to emphasize and note that Naftogaz and Ukrgasvydobuvannya increased production by 11%. They also opened new gas production wells with a fairly large volume. We now have about 10 billion cubic meters of gas in our storage facilities.

Shmyhal said.

Details

He emphasized that Ukraine's energy system is working in a balanced manner, and that the country has managed to increase its electricity import capacity.

"We have increased our electricity import capacity to 1.7 GW. This is quite a powerful volume that helps us to balance our power system during Russian attacks and when we need to balance it. Thanks to the work of our Armed Forces, air defense, and our heroic power engineers, we will go through this heating season steadily, just like in previous years," Shmyhal added.

Recall

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal statedthat Ukraine is completing the second month of winter with a stable energy situation. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Economy
ukrhazvydobuvanniaUkrgasvydobuvannya
naftogazNaftogaz
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
denys-shmyhalDenis Shmyhal

