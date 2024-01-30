Electricity tariff for Ukrainians will not be changed for now - Shmyhal

Ukraine's preferential electricity tariff for households at UAH 2.64 per kWh will remain in place for now. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal following a government meeting on Tuesday, UNN reports.

We continue to support Ukrainian families and maintain the preferential electricity tariff for households. It has been and remains UAH 2.64 per kWh. Overall, the government does not plan to change any tariffs for households this winter - Shmyhal wrote on Telegram.

He also said that "there are no blackouts in any region today and there are no plans to have any.

