Naftogaz Group's key companies improved their financial results by 40% in 2023

The key companies of Naftogaz Group: "Ukrgazvydobuvannya, Ukrnafta, Ukrtransgaz and Ukrtransnafta have improved their financial results by at least 40%. This was reported by Oleksiy Chernyshov, Chairman of the Board and CEO of Naftogaz of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

In 2023, several key companies of the Naftogaz Group demonstrated significant growth in financial performance.

JSC Ukrgasvydobuvannya increased its net profit to almost UAH 13 billion, which is significantly higher compared to UAH 2.9 billion in 2022.

PJSC Ukrnafta went from a loss of UAH 1.1 billion in 2022 to a net profit of over UAH 20 billion.

Ukrtransgaz, Ukraine's gas storage operator, increased its profit to almost UAH 7 billion, up from UAH 3.2 billion a year earlier.

JSC Ukrtransnafta increased its financial result by 40%, reaching a net profit of UAH 5.6 billion against UAH 4 billion in 2022.

The Group's core business, which did not show profit, is the gas sales segment. This is the result of supplying natural gas to consumers under the public service obligations (PSO) at prices set by the state - Chernyshov noted.

The Group's companies operating in this area also showed significantly better results compared to 2022. For example, gas supply company Naftogaz of Ukraine reduced its loss by 12 times, and Naftogaz Trading reduced its loss by almost six times. In addition, the group's parent company, Naftogaz of Ukraine, significantly reduced its loss from UAH 36.6 billion in 2022 to UAH 0.78 billion in 2023.

It is planned that the vast majority of Naftogaz Group's net consolidated profit attributable to the company's shareholders will be used to pay dividends to the state. The Group's shareholder, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, will determine the final amount of dividends - He added.

Recall

NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine plans to accumulate at least 13 billion cubic meters of domestically produced gas in preparation for the heating season, which will be enough to cover consumption in the regulated market segment.

"Naftogaz received a net profit of over UAH 23 billion for the year