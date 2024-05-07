"Naftogaz received a net profit of over UAH 23 billion for the year

Naftogaz Group's net consolidated profit in 2023 amounted to UAH 23.1 billion against a loss of UAH 79.1 billion in 2022. This was reported by the press service of Naftogaz, according to UNN.

The net consolidated profit of Naftogaz Group in 2023 amounted to UAH 23.1 billion compared to a loss of UAH 79.1 billion in 2022. This is evidenced by the consolidated financial statements audited by an international independent auditor and approved by the company's Supervisory Board on May 3, 2024 - Naftogaz said in a statement.

The reports have now been sent to the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine for review and approval.

It is planned that the vast majority of Naftogaz Group's net consolidated profit will be used to pay dividends to the state.

"In 2023, the Group made a significant profit. And this is despite the fact that in 2023 we continued to fulfill all the obligations imposed on us by the state and supplied gas at a social price to household consumers, heat and electricity producers, religious and budget organizations. There is a lot of work behind this, and I am grateful to the entire team for this result," said Oleksiy Chernyshov, CEO of Naftogaz.

