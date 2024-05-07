ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
"Naftogaz received a net profit of over UAH 23 billion for the year

"Naftogaz received a net profit of over UAH 23 billion for the year

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26870 views

Naftogaz Group posted a net consolidated profit of UAH 23.1 billion in 2023 compared to a loss of UAH 79.1 billion in 2022.

Naftogaz Group's net consolidated profit in 2023 amounted to UAH  23.1 billion against a loss of UAH 79.1 billion in 2022. This was reported by the press service of Naftogaz, according to UNN. 

The net consolidated profit of Naftogaz Group in 2023 amounted to UAH 23.1 billion compared to a loss of UAH 79.1 billion in 2022. This is evidenced by the consolidated financial statements audited by an international independent auditor and approved by the company's Supervisory Board on May 3, 2024

- Naftogaz said in a statement.

The reports have now been sent to the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine for review and approval.

It is planned that the vast majority of Naftogaz Group's net consolidated profit will be used to pay dividends to the state.

Image

"In 2023, the Group made a significant profit. And this is despite the fact that in 2023 we continued to fulfill all the obligations imposed on us by the state and supplied gas at a social price to household consumers, heat and electricity producers, religious and budget organizations. There is a lot of work behind this, and I am grateful to the entire team for this result," said Oleksiy Chernyshov, CEO of Naftogaz.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Economy
naftogazNaftogaz

