Gas production increased to over 11 bcm this year - Naftogaz
Kyiv • UNN
Naftogaz Group reported an increase in gas production by 0.7 bcm compared to last year. The company exceeded its targets by 2% and plans to provide the population of Ukraine with its own resources.
Naftogaz Group has reported producing more than 11 billion cubic meters of gas since the beginning of 2024. This is 0.7 billion cubic meters more than in the same period last year, which exceeds the target by 2%, the company said on Friday, UNN reports.
Details
"Over the first nine months, Naftogaz Group companies, Ukrgasvydobuvannya and Ukrnafta, produced more than 11 billion cubic meters of commercial gas. This is 0.7 billion cubic meters more than in the same period last year," the statement said.
"We continue to increase Ukrainian gas production. This heating season, just like last year, we plan to supply the population of Ukraine and other categories of public service obligations exclusively with our own resources. We are currently 2% ahead of our production targets. I am grateful to the teams for achieving the targets despite the war. We will continue to support the trend of developing Ukraine's energy independence," said Oleksiy Chernyshov, CEO of Naftogaz Group.
