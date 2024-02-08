Two more gas wells have been launched in Ukraine: they produce 550 thousand cubic meters of gas per day

Two more gas wells have been launched in Ukraine this week, producing 550 thousand cubic meters of gas per day, Naftogaz Group said on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

"Just this week, Ukrgasvydobuvannya launched 2 new high-rate wells that produce 550 thousand cubic meters of gas per day. Both of them were drilled in new promising fields by Ukrburgaz specialists," the statement said.

"We already have three high-yield wells since the beginning of the year!" Naftogaz said.

In 2024, Naftogaz will continue to increase its own gas production, said Oleksiy Chernyshov, CEO of Naftogaz Group.

"In addition to increasing production in 2024, we continue to work on medium- and long-term projects, the results of which will be seen in a few years," added Oleh Tolmachev, Acting CEO of Ukrgasvydobuvannya .

Addendum

Naftogaz reported that 86 new wells were launched in 2023. Of these, 24 have an initial flow rate of more than 100 thousand cubic meters.