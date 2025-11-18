Ukraine called on EU partners to submit nominations for the supervisory board of Energoatom

Ukraine has called on its EU partners to submit nominations, initially for the supervisory board of Energoatom. This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko during a meeting with ambassadors of EU member states.

Details

According to the Prime Minister, the ambassadors of the European Union member states were informed about the Government's new steps to clean up and improve the effectiveness of anti-corruption policy in the energy sector. They discussed the situation in the energy sector and the importance of maintaining public and partner trust.

We called on partners to join the process and submit nominations, at the first stage — to the supervisory board of Energoatom. The next stage is an audit and renewal of the supervisory boards of state-owned enterprises in the energy sector. We will also consider a proposal to involve international auditors in this process. - Svyrydenko reported.

Large-scale audit of state energy enterprises launched in Ukraine: Energoatom is the first to be checked – Svyrydenko

According to her, this is not a piecemeal approach, but a complex of measures to renew the management of the entire system — Naftogaz, Ukrhydroenergo, "Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine", Centrenergo, and Ukrenergo.

In addition, during the meeting, Ukraine's budget needs for 2026 were discussed. She thanked the representatives of EU countries for their consistent support of Ukraine.

Cabinet of Ministers announced an unscheduled competition for the supervisory board of Energoatom

Addition

On November 10, NABU and SAPO reported on an operation to expose a corruption scheme influencing strategic state-owned enterprises, including JSC "NAEC "Energoatom". The operation was named "Midas".

NABU published "tapes" in a large-scale corruption case in the energy sector, where code names are mentioned. And SAPO showed an "interesting artifact" with Russian symbols, which law enforcement officers found during a search in the office of one of the co-organizers of the corruption scheme.

SAPO later revealed details, noting that the main direction of the criminal organization's activity was the systematic receipt of undue benefits from Energoatom's counterparties in the amount of 10 to 15% of the contract value.

Law enforcement officers established that the function of legalizing illegally obtained funds was assigned to a separate office of the criminal organization, located in the center of Kyiv. "In total, about 100 million US dollars passed through the so-called "laundry," NABU said.

As reported by NABU, during the "Midas" operation, NABU and SAPO detectives identified the head of the criminal organization - "Carlson". According to law enforcement officers, he controlled the work of the so-called "laundry" where money was laundered.