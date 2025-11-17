The government approved a plan to renew the supervisory boards of state-owned energy companies - Svyrydenko

At the government meeting, an action plan was approved to update the composition of supervisory boards and executive bodies of state-owned fuel and energy complex companies. This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, as reported by UNN.

The key task is to form new management through the renewal of supervisory boards of all state-owned companies in the energy sector, including:

1. NNEGC "Energoatom" — formation of a new supervisory board.

2. NJSC "Naftogaz" — competitive selection for the supervisory board and formation of executive bodies of the Group ("Ukrgasvydobuvannya", "Uknafta", "Gas Distribution Networks of Ukraine").

3. "Ukrhydroenergo" — appointment of a state representative to the supervisory board; competition for the head of the executive body.

4. Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine — renewal of the state representative in the supervisory board; completion of the competition for the head of the executive body.

5. NEC "Ukrenergo" — renewal of the state representative in the supervisory board.

6. PJSC "Centrenergo", ECU, Ukrainian Distribution Networks, Regional Electric Networks, Nizhnednistrovska HPP, Kremenchuk CHP — formation of new supervisory boards.

7. "Guaranteed Buyer" — transformation into a joint-stock company and formation of a new supervisory board.

8. Updating of statutes, regulations on supervisory boards and principles of their formation in accordance with the OECD guidelines on corporate governance of state-owned enterprises.

The priority task this week is to approve the new supervisory board of "Energoatom" - added Svyrydenko.

Earlier, a statement was submitted to the Verkhovna Rada regarding the dismissal of the current Minister of Justice and former Minister of Energy Herman Halushchenko and a resolution on the dismissal of the current Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk.

This happened against the backdrop of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office conducting an operation to expose a corruption scheme influencing strategic enterprises of the state sector, in particular JSC "NNEGC "Energoatom", on November 10. The operation was named "Midas".

On November 12, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced that the government had suspended Herman Halushchenko from the post of Minister of Justice. Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk submitted her resignation.

The Verkhovna Rada announced that the issues of dismissing Svitlana Hrynchuk and Herman Halushchenko from the posts of Ministers of Energy and Justice, respectively, would be considered in the near future.

