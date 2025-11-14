$42.060.03
The death toll from the night attack in Kyiv has risen to six: the body of another deceased person has been found
09:52 AM • 26581 views
How pedestrians and drivers should act in the dark on roads during power outages: Oleksiy Biloshytskyi gave advicePhotoVideo
08:55 AM • 20476 views
Patriot against Russian missiles and "long Neptunes" against targets on Russian territory: Zelenskyy received reports from Syrskyi and the Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
07:50 AM • 25182 views
Ukraine recorded 161,000 AWOL cases in 10 months, four times more than last year - OpendatabotPhoto
07:18 AM • 51351 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with 430 drones and 18 missiles, including ballistic and aeroballistic ones - ZelenskyyPhotoVideo
November 13, 09:46 PM • 97215 views
Ukraine's national team suffered a crushing defeat to France in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers
November 13, 06:55 PM • 131060 views
Competition for the position of head of JSC "Gas Transmission System Operator" stopped: the reason is an NABU investigation involving a finalist
November 13, 04:42 PM • 127991 views
Most regions of Ukraine expect new blackout schedules on Friday: 2 to 4 queues will be without electricity
November 13, 02:40 PM • 265577 views
Disability registration in Ukraine: has the new system improved?Photo
November 13, 02:39 PM • 113645 views
EU announced "productive" talks on financing for Ukraine, but will continue to "address concerns"
Personnel decisions and reports to partners: Zelenskyy discussed state enterprise audits and reshuffles in the government with Svyrydenko amid a corruption case in the energy sector

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1556 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed personnel changes in the government with Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko. This happened after the announcement of an investigation into a large-scale corruption case in the energy sector, which Zelenskyy reported on social media on November 14.

Personnel decisions and reports to partners: Zelenskyy discussed state enterprise audits and reshuffles in the government with Svyrydenko amid a corruption case in the energy sector

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed personnel changes in the government with Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko after the announcement of the start of an investigation into a large-scale corruption case in the energy sector, which he reported on social media on November 14, writes UNN.

Meeting with the Prime Minister of Ukraine. (...) We also talked about personnel changes in the government - the Prime Minister of Ukraine will propose candidates for the ministers of energy and justice

- Zelenskyy said.

Details

According to him, the Prime Minister reported on the launch of audit processes in state-owned companies. "And we determined that the inspection deadlines should be prompt, and all results should be sent to law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies for appropriate action. Personnel decisions will also be made based on the results. I also instructed to promptly inform Ukraine's key partners about the results of the inspections and relevant decisions," the President said. "Transparency in state-owned companies and the absence of any schemes must be guaranteed."

However, according to him, the primary focus is on the situation with recovery in the regions after Russian strikes.

"Wherever it is needed, repair crews are working almost around the clock, and the necessary resources are involved. We are increasing the equipment reserve, and work with partners on this is constantly ongoing," the Head of State said.

Yulia Svyrydenko, according to him, also reported on the implementation of support programs for frontline and border communities - "we are providing funding."

"Starting tomorrow, a new winter support program for our people will be launched - government officials will publicly present all the details. Last year, more than 14 million Ukrainians used winter support, and we expect no less volume for this winter," Zelenskyy said.

Addition

Earlier, a statement was submitted to the Verkhovna Rada regarding the dismissal of the current Minister of Justice and former Minister of Energy Herman Halushchenko and a resolution on the dismissal of the current Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk.

This happened against the backdrop of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office conducting an operation on November 10 to expose a corruption scheme influencing strategic enterprises of the state sector, in particular JSC "NAEK "Energoatom". The operation was named "Midas".

Large-scale corruption in the energy sector: Mindich and six other suspects notified of suspicion11.11.25, 14:14 • 2963 views

On November 12, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced that the government had suspended Herman Halushchenko from the post of Minister of Justice. Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk submitted her resignation.

The Verkhovna Rada announced that the issues of dismissing Svitlana Hrynchuk and Herman Halushchenko from the posts of Ministers of Energy and Justice, respectively, will be considered in the near future.

Julia Shramko

