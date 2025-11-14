Personnel decisions and reports to partners: Zelenskyy discussed state enterprise audits and reshuffles in the government with Svyrydenko amid a corruption case in the energy sector

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed personnel changes in the government with Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko after the announcement of the start of an investigation into a large-scale corruption case in the energy sector, which he reported on social media on November 14, writes UNN.

Meeting with the Prime Minister of Ukraine. (...) We also talked about personnel changes in the government - the Prime Minister of Ukraine will propose candidates for the ministers of energy and justice - Zelenskyy said.

Details

According to him, the Prime Minister reported on the launch of audit processes in state-owned companies. "And we determined that the inspection deadlines should be prompt, and all results should be sent to law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies for appropriate action. Personnel decisions will also be made based on the results. I also instructed to promptly inform Ukraine's key partners about the results of the inspections and relevant decisions," the President said. "Transparency in state-owned companies and the absence of any schemes must be guaranteed."

However, according to him, the primary focus is on the situation with recovery in the regions after Russian strikes.

"Wherever it is needed, repair crews are working almost around the clock, and the necessary resources are involved. We are increasing the equipment reserve, and work with partners on this is constantly ongoing," the Head of State said.

Yulia Svyrydenko, according to him, also reported on the implementation of support programs for frontline and border communities - "we are providing funding."

"Starting tomorrow, a new winter support program for our people will be launched - government officials will publicly present all the details. Last year, more than 14 million Ukrainians used winter support, and we expect no less volume for this winter," Zelenskyy said.

Addition

Earlier, a statement was submitted to the Verkhovna Rada regarding the dismissal of the current Minister of Justice and former Minister of Energy Herman Halushchenko and a resolution on the dismissal of the current Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk.

This happened against the backdrop of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office conducting an operation on November 10 to expose a corruption scheme influencing strategic enterprises of the state sector, in particular JSC "NAEK "Energoatom". The operation was named "Midas".

On November 12, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced that the government had suspended Herman Halushchenko from the post of Minister of Justice. Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk submitted her resignation.

The Verkhovna Rada announced that the issues of dismissing Svitlana Hrynchuk and Herman Halushchenko from the posts of Ministers of Energy and Justice, respectively, will be considered in the near future.