"We have stopped. Currently - zero generation": all Centrenergo TPPs ceased operations after Russia's night attack

Tonight, the enemy attacked all Ukrainian generation, the TPPs are on fire. This was reported by PJSC "Centrenergo", adding that "currently there is zero generation," UNN reports.

The most massive attack on our TPPs since the beginning of the war. An unprecedented number of missiles and countless drones, which targeted the same TPPs we restored after the devastating attack in 2024, several at a time per minute. - reported "Centrenergo".

The company emphasized that less than a month had passed since the previous attack, and tonight, simultaneously, the enemy shelled "all our generation."

The stations are on fire! Our TPPs are not military facilities. We do not produce weapons! We have civilians working for us. We have stopped... Currently, zero generation. Zero! We have lost what we were restoring around the clock. Completely! - reported "Centrenergo".

As the company notes, each time the enemy strikes even more cruelly, even more cynically.

Russia attacked energy facilities in 5 regions, there are emergency blackouts, the most difficult situation is in Kharkiv, Sumy and Poltava regions - Ministry of Energy

Additionally

"Centrenergo" includes three thermal power plants: Trypilska TPP in Kyiv region, Ukrainka; Zmiivska TPP in Kharkiv region, Slobozhanske; and Vuhlehirska TPP in Donetsk region, Svitlodarsk.

However, in July 2022, Russian troops occupied Vuhlehirska TPP, and in March and April 2024, they launched devastating attacks on Zmiivska and Trypilska TPPs.

Recall

Russia launched a massive attack on Ukraine, firing over 450 attack drones and 45 missiles, targeting residential buildings, energy, and infrastructure. President Zelensky emphasized the need to strengthen sanctions against Russia, especially regarding its energy sector and frozen assets.