Personnel reboots in the energy and defense sectors: which supervisory boards have been dissolved, and which are planned

Kyiv • UNN

 • 104 views

The government has decided to terminate the powers of the supervisory boards of a number of state energy companies. New members will be elected by the end of December, and the supervisory boards of defense sector enterprises will also be rebooted.

The government has adopted a decision that continues personnel reboots in the energy and defense sectors. This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, reports UNN.

Details

The Cabinet of Ministers initiated the immediate termination of the powers of a significant part of the supervisory boards of key state energy companies, including: 

1) LLC "Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine".

2) PJSC "Centrenergo".

3) JSC "Ukrainian Distribution Grids".

4) JSC "Energy Company of Ukraine".

5) JSC "Market Operator".

6) JSC "Ukrainian Energy Machines".

Ukraine demonstrates to partners the absence of internal grounds for instability: Zelenskyy on the adoption of the 2026 Budget03.12.25, 16:22 • 1440 views

In addition, the Cabinet of Ministers approved a transparent procedure for selecting candidates for supervisory boards. New members of the supervisory boards of these companies are to be elected by the end of December.

Add

The government also instructed the Minister of Defense to reboot the supervisory boards in defense sector enterprises. 

Antonina Tumanova

