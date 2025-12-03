Personnel reboots in the energy and defense sectors: which supervisory boards have been dissolved, and which are planned

The government has adopted a decision that continues personnel reboots in the energy and defense sectors. This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, reports UNN.

The Cabinet of Ministers initiated the immediate termination of the powers of a significant part of the supervisory boards of key state energy companies, including:

1) LLC "Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine".

2) PJSC "Centrenergo".

3) JSC "Ukrainian Distribution Grids".

4) JSC "Energy Company of Ukraine".

5) JSC "Market Operator".

6) JSC "Ukrainian Energy Machines".

In addition, the Cabinet of Ministers approved a transparent procedure for selecting candidates for supervisory boards. New members of the supervisory boards of these companies are to be elected by the end of December.

The government also instructed the Minister of Defense to reboot the supervisory boards in defense sector enterprises.