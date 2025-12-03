Ukraine demonstrates to partners the absence of internal grounds for instability: Zelenskyy on the adoption of the 2026 Budget

$42.330.01
Parliament adopted the Budget for 2026
12:41 PM • 8522 views
EU borrowing and a "reparations loan": The European Commission presented legal proposals for financing Ukraine
11:38 AM • 11756 views
Five countries announced new PURL packages for American weapons for Ukraine, two - practical assistance: how much was allocated
09:59 AM • 15964 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of Umerov and Hnatov with advisors to European leaders in Brussels, followed by preparations for a meeting with representatives of Trump
Exclusive
09:21 AM • 19662 views
MP: Over 3,000 amendments were submitted to the draft State Budget, but most were not taken into account
December 3, 03:01 AM • 27056 views
The European Union has agreed on a complete ban on Russian gas imports by the end of 2027 - EU Council
December 2, 11:38 PM • 34819 views
Trump-Putin meeting not planned due to lack of progress in negotiations
December 2, 10:18 PM • 29120 views
"There is no compromise version of the plan for Ukraine yet": Putin's aide on the results of the Kremlin talksVideo
December 2, 12:35 PM • 39094 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian fakes about the capture of Kupyansk, Pokrovsk, and Vovchansk
Exclusive
December 2, 11:54 AM • 75766 views
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?Photo
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Czech Republic halts modernization of T-72 tanks planned for transfer to UkraineDecember 3, 05:14 AM • 30623 views
"Nevada-Samara" and manipulations in public procurement: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 2PhotoDecember 3, 06:30 AM • 37033 views
Zelenskyy was supposed to meet with Witkoff and Kushner in Brussels, but it was canceled - journalistDecember 3, 06:33 AM • 24405 views
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menu09:06 AM • 9694 views
Ukraine launches the "Magic Express": who can buy tickets for the St. Nicholas weekend and how11:34 AM • 14534 views
Ukraine launches the "Magic Express": who can buy tickets for the St. Nicholas weekend and how11:34 AM • 14838 views
"Nevada-Samara" and manipulations in public procurement: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 2PhotoDecember 3, 06:30 AM • 37352 views
"3000 km across Ukraine": the first stage of the program has started - how to get tickets for kilometersDecember 2, 04:58 PM • 44013 views
Licenses issued – no control: why the Ministry of Health “turns a blind eye” to tragedies at OdrexDecember 2, 02:41 PM • 53206 views
How to prevent a ransomware attack: tips from the cyber policeDecember 2, 02:40 PM • 51194 views
Mark Rutte
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Yulia Svyrydenko
Donald Trump
Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
United States
Brussels
Kharkiv Oblast
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 55286 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 57499 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 112608 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 86422 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 102193 views
Technology
Social network
Heating
Diia (service)
FAB-500

Ukraine demonstrates to partners the absence of internal grounds for instability: Zelenskyy on the adoption of the 2026 Budget

Kyiv • UNN

 192 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the Rada's adoption of the 2026 budget, thanking the parliamentarians. He emphasized that this is an important signal of Ukraine's resilience and stable financial provision for next year's needs.

Ukraine demonstrates to partners the absence of internal grounds for instability: Zelenskyy on the adoption of the 2026 Budget

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the Rada's adoption of the 2026 budget, stating that "there is clear evidence for all partners that there will be no internal grounds for instability in Ukraine," UNN reports.

Details

The Head of State thanked all parliamentarians who supported next year's budget.

"This is an important signal of Ukraine's resilience and stable financial provision for next year's needs. The priorities are clear: ensuring our defense, social programs, and opportunities to restore life after Russian strikes," Zelenskyy emphasized.

- Zelenskyy emphasized.

According to him, work with partners is ongoing to attract the necessary financial support for Ukraine.

"Now there is clear evidence for all partners that there will be no internal grounds for instability in Ukraine. Glory to Ukraine!" Zelenskyy concluded.

- Zelenskyy concluded.

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada adopted in the second reading and in general the draft law "On the State Budget of Ukraine for 2026".

257 MPs voted for the draft law No. 14000 "On the State Budget of Ukraine for 2026". 37 voted "against", 24 "abstained".

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyPolitics
State budget
War in Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine