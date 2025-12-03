Ukraine demonstrates to partners the absence of internal grounds for instability: Zelenskyy on the adoption of the 2026 Budget

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the Rada's adoption of the 2026 budget, stating that "there is clear evidence for all partners that there will be no internal grounds for instability in Ukraine," UNN reports.

Details

The Head of State thanked all parliamentarians who supported next year's budget.

"This is an important signal of Ukraine's resilience and stable financial provision for next year's needs. The priorities are clear: ensuring our defense, social programs, and opportunities to restore life after Russian strikes," Zelenskyy emphasized. - Zelenskyy emphasized.

According to him, work with partners is ongoing to attract the necessary financial support for Ukraine.

"Now there is clear evidence for all partners that there will be no internal grounds for instability in Ukraine. Glory to Ukraine!" Zelenskyy concluded. - Zelenskyy concluded.

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada adopted in the second reading and in general the draft law "On the State Budget of Ukraine for 2026".

257 MPs voted for the draft law No. 14000 "On the State Budget of Ukraine for 2026". 37 voted "against", 24 "abstained".