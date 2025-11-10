Restoration of destroyed TPPs: timelines depend on the extent of damage and equipment availability - Ministry of Energy

It will take time to restore the thermal power plants of the Centrenergo company destroyed by Russia, and the pace of repairs will depend on the extent of the damage and the availability of the necessary equipment. This was stated by Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine Roman Andarak during a telethon, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, first of all, the rubble is cleared, the degree of damage, the level of destruction "and what needs to be done to restore the equipment's operation" are assessed. At the same time, it is currently difficult to make predictions regarding the timing of restoration, as specialists are only assessing the scale of the damage.

If specific equipment is needed, restoration may take a little longer than we would like. - the official noted.

He added that Centrenergo employees have repeatedly proven their professionalism and quickly restored the stations' operation after attacks.

"We hope it will be the same this time," Andarak summarized.

Recall

Energy workers are gradually stabilizing and restoring the operation of thermal power plant facilities after a massive Russian ballistic missile attack, but the electricity deficit persists. Hourly blackouts are being applied in most regions of Ukraine, with the most difficult situation in Kharkiv, Sumy, and Poltava regions.

