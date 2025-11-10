Restoration of destroyed TPPs: timelines depend on the extent of damage and equipment availability - Ministry of Energy

ukenru
November 9, 12:22 PM • 35147 views
Fog will cover most regions of Ukraine on November 10: visibility will drop to 200 meters
November 9, 10:18 AM • 67563 views
Energy workers are gradually stabilizing the system after the latest massive Russian attack, but they need time - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
November 9, 08:34 AM • 66365 views
A week of completion, awareness, and quiet support: astrological forecast for November 10-16
Exclusive
November 9, 08:00 AM • 92967 views
Winter 2025–2026: what colors will be in fashion this seasonPhoto
November 8, 05:24 PM • 69154 views
Nord Stream case: Lubinets appeals to Italian Ministry of Justice over human rights violations and hunger strike of Ukrainian KuznetsovPhoto
November 8, 04:00 PM • 63791 views
Tomorrow, power outages are planned in most regions of Ukraine: how many queues will be without electricity
November 8, 02:50 PM • 56112 views
"We have stopped. Currently - zero generation": all Centrenergo TPPs ceased operations after Russia's night attack
November 8, 02:33 PM • 51974 views
Entry and exit abroad resumed: processing of citizens and cars began
November 8, 08:59 AM • 71295 views
Russia attacked energy facilities in 5 regions, there are emergency blackouts, the most difficult situation is in Kharkiv, Sumy and Poltava regions - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
November 8, 08:00 AM • 150552 views
Drunk driving an electric scooter: lawyer explained what responsibility is provided
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Enemy attacks in Dnipropetrovsk region: educational institution destroyed, woman injuredPhotoNovember 9, 06:34 PM • 8312 views
Malawi accuses Russia of exploiting African girls in military factoriesNovember 9, 06:51 PM • 7064 views
Ukraine prepares for large-scale power outages in most regions: how many queues will be without electricityNovember 9, 07:09 PM • 9912 views
A large solar flare, facing Earth, caused a coronal mass ejectionNovember 9, 07:12 PM • 5800 views
Syrskyi: Pokrovsk has turned into a fortified area, but there is no reason for panicNovember 9, 08:23 PM • 5250 views
Publications
Winter 2025–2026: what colors will be in fashion this seasonPhoto
Exclusive
November 9, 08:00 AM • 92967 views
Drunk driving an electric scooter: lawyer explained what responsibility is provided
Exclusive
November 8, 08:00 AM • 150552 views
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
Exclusive
November 7, 03:32 PM • 178261 views
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
Exclusive
November 7, 02:58 PM • 127680 views
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedurePhoto
Exclusive
November 7, 01:59 PM • 104868 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rafael Grossi
Elon Musk
Karoline Leavitt
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Hollywood's coolest movie cars go up for auctionPhotoNovember 8, 02:30 PM • 33648 views
Ex-wife of real estate magnate Michael Fuchs asks British court to send businessman to prisonPhotoNovember 7, 05:09 PM • 74380 views
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 7, 05:00 PM • 142029 views
"Vibecoding" became the word of 2025 according to Collins: what it meansNovember 7, 11:01 AM • 78136 views
Prince Harry apologizes to Canada for Dodgers cap at 2025 World Series gameNovember 7, 09:56 AM • 86388 views
Actual
Technology
The Guardian
Social network
MIM-104 Patriot
Shahed-136

Restoration of destroyed TPPs: timelines depend on the extent of damage and equipment availability - Ministry of Energy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1548 views

Deputy Minister of Energy Roman Andarak stated that the restoration of the destroyed TPPs of "Centrenergo" will take time, and the pace of repairs depends on the extent of damage and the availability of equipment. Specialists are assessing the scale of destruction, and it is currently difficult to make predictions regarding restoration timelines.

Restoration of destroyed TPPs: timelines depend on the extent of damage and equipment availability - Ministry of Energy

It will take time to restore the thermal power plants of the Centrenergo company destroyed by Russia, and the pace of repairs will depend on the extent of the damage and the availability of the necessary equipment. This was stated by Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine Roman Andarak during a telethon, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, first of all, the rubble is cleared, the degree of damage, the level of destruction "and what needs to be done to restore the equipment's operation" are assessed. At the same time, it is currently difficult to make predictions regarding the timing of restoration, as specialists are only assessing the scale of the damage.

If specific equipment is needed, restoration may take a little longer than we would like.

- the official noted.

He added that Centrenergo employees have repeatedly proven their professionalism and quickly restored the stations' operation after attacks.

"We hope it will be the same this time," Andarak summarized.

Recall

Energy workers are gradually stabilizing and restoring the operation of thermal power plant facilities after a massive Russian ballistic missile attack, but the electricity deficit persists. Hourly blackouts are being applied in most regions of Ukraine, with the most difficult situation in Kharkiv, Sumy, and Poltava regions.

Kyiv faced 70% power outages on November 909.11.25, 18:21 • 13292 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyEconomy
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Centrenergo
Ukraine