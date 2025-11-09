Kyiv faced 70% power outages on November 9

Ukrenergo announced the need for Kyiv to have 70% blackouts in the afternoon of November 9. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Kyiv Svitlo information channel.

From 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM in Kyiv, by order of Ukrenergo, blackouts are applied to 4 queues simultaneously. This refers to the volume of "up to 70% of blackouts simultaneously."

Schedule for October 9 in the capital of Ukraine and the region.

On October 8, emergency power outages were introduced in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast. This decision was made by order of Ukrenergo due to the difficult situation in the energy system.

