Russian troops attacked a large biomass CHP plant in Ukraine

An innovative Ukrainian CHP plant, which operated using local resources, was attacked by UAVs of the Russian military forces. According to Andriy Hrynenko, co-founder of the biomass power plant project, there were no casualties at the facility as a result of the aggressor's actions, UNN reports.

Details

On the night of November 9, three enemy drones attacked one of the Ukrainian CHP plants that operated on biomass. According to the representative of the owner company, the plant is "a benchmark for the industry," demonstrating "energy independence." Fortunately, no one was injured, Andriy Hrynenko reported on his FB profile.

Recall

UNN reported that Russian occupiers deliberately struck energy facilities in Chernihiv region on November 8 and on the night of November 9.

