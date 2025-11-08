Occupiers again attacked DTEK thermal power plant: equipment seriously damaged

The Russian army again attacked a DTEK thermal power plant, seriously damaging equipment, UNN reports with reference to DTEK.

Russia again attacked a DTEK thermal power plant. Equipment was seriously damaged. We are working to eliminate the consequences of the shelling. - the message says.

The company added that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, DTEK's thermal power plants have been attacked more than 210 times.

"We have stopped. Currently - zero generation": all Centrenergo TPPs ceased operations after Russia's night attack

Russia attacked energy infrastructure in 5 regions of Ukraine overnight, which led to power outages in 8 regions. A particularly difficult situation is observed in Kharkiv, Sumy, and Poltava regions.